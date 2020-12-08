St. Michael Alumni Identify with Faculty, Staff

— Puts smiles on faces of ‘hardworking’ faculties, staff

The St. Michael Catholic School Alumni Association (SMCSAA) has provided rice for all teachers, administrators, janitors and security guards as part of this year’s observance of the festive season.

At the presentation held on Friday, December 4, 2020, the president of the St. Michael Catholic School Alumni Association (SMCSAA), Joseph W. King Jr., said recognizing the effort of the teachers, administrators, janitors and security guards is important and the alumni will continue to support them.

“Usually, during the Christmas season, we go on the beach and also have an awards program. But we decided to do something very different this year by putting smiles on the faces of all the teachers, administrators, janitors and hard-working security guards, considering the economic situation in Liberia and the impact of COVID-19,” Mr. King said.

Mr. King said the provision of the rice to staffers of the St. Michael Catholic Elementary and Senior High School is in appreciation of their contributions to imparting knowledge to students and maintaining the standards of learning at the school.

“My team and I made this request to the general body of the alumni both in Liberia and abroad and was overwhelmingly endorsed. Again, we previously decided to make this package both rice and cash we wouldn’t make it because of time,” Mr. King, one the duxes of the school, said.

He called on the beneficiaries to see the rice as a kind gesture from the alumni who are poised to continue supporting the school and its hardworking staff.

Mr. King, who was accompanied by some alumni, recounted their support in revamping the science laboratory of the high school and providing equipment, stating, “we are working together to make St. Michael Catholic Elementary and Senior High School one of the best in Gardnersville and Liberia at large.”

He further called on the teachers to provide the rightful knowledge into the children in order to prepare them for tomorrow, adding: “You people are our only hope and I recall that, while here, academic excellence was the hallmark.”

The grounds of the St. Michael Catholic High School was a scene of excitement and jubilation after 79 faculty and staff received a bag of rice each and praised the alumni for the “timely gesture and recognition of their contributions.”

The program commemorating the presentation of rice was colored with a solo by student Beatrice Wreh, who entertained the faculties and staff with her beautiful voice.

Emily S. Bestman, principal of the St. Michael Catholic High School, said she was delighted to see the alumni identifying with faculty and staff, especially during this festive season.

“Alumni are very important, not just for donation, but concern for teacher and school authorities. I’m glad [about] the decision taken by this body, particularly the thoughtfulness. You refused to go on the beach and merry-make and enjoy yourselves,” Principal Bestman said.

She indicated that the school’s alumni, both in Liberia and the United States, have made the faculty and staff of the School proud, stating, “I want to believe, since 1972, this is the first of its kind.”

The principal of the St. Michael Catholic Elementary School, Henrietta Z. Doe, said she was elated by the gesture and calls on the alumni to continue to support their school.

“We want to appreciate the alumni association in a special way and call on you to bring your children here and, you can be assured, they will be taken care of,” Mrs. Doe added.