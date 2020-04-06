St. Kizito Parish Identifies with Three Vulnerable Communities

-Donates US$5,000 worth of assorted food and non-food items

The less fortunate and many low-income earning families are being hit the hardest by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country which has led to the imposition of a national health emergency by the government.

The declaration of the emergency has led to the lockdown of since Montserrado and Margibi Counties as many vulnerable families got no way to turn for daily meals.

It is against this back drop that the St. Kizito Catholic Church of the Arch Diocese of Monrovia though to intervene and assist some families with some basic needs.

The Church on Friday distributed assorted food and sanitary items to three communities in Paynesville. The donations, worth over US$5000.00 were distributed among residents in the Outland Community, Soul Clinic and Shara communities in Paynesville.

The donated items include 227 handwashing buckets, 100 bags of rice 60 carton of soap and 70 gallons of Argo oil.

The Church Finance Chairman, F. Bennio Blehsue, said at such a difficult times, products like detergents are need to keep hygiene practices. “People staying at home also need food supplies, especially for people who do daily hustle,” he said.

The initiative, Mr. Blehsue noted, is an effort of the Church through its Charity and Welfare Committee. “We have decided to make this donation to residents of those communities in these difficult times so that they have something at home.”

The Priest Parish, Father Ambrose Kroma, earlier stated in a release that the donation was the Church’s way of responding to the pandemic.

It can be recalled that during the Ebola pandemic in Liberia in 2014, the St. Kizito Catholic Church rendered similar gesture to the communities within Paynesville.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the Outtland Community, Chairman Joseph Jallah lauded the church for always standing by the people of the community.

Chairman Jallah described the St. Kizito Parish as the Church that is not only preaching but living the true word of God.

On a periodic basis, Church, through its charity and welfare committee provides quarterly distribution of food items and other assorted supplies to housebound parishioners, residents in need and the elderly, among others.

As an obligation to practice the corporal works of mercy, the St. Kizito Catholic Church reaches out to parishioners, communities, the sick, elderly and prisoners, among others, Ft. Koroma said.

The corporal works of mercy calls for feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty, clothing the naked, visiting the imprisoned, sheltering the homeless, visiting the sick and burying the dead.

Since its establishment on June 3, 1982 the St. Kizito Catholic Church, through the catholic faith continues to evangelize, reach out and touch the lives of more than ten thousand Liberians, including non-Catholics at home and abroad.