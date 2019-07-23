SRC Holds Workshop on Gender Equity

Margibi County Gender Coordinator says individuals who perceive gender issues as all-women affairs should think more broadly, because the issue of gender for all sexes.

Madam Danilette Daniels–Asilton said the issue of gender involves both male and female, and not just women, as is being perceived by some individuals.

According to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) Margibi County correspondent, Madam Asilton’s statement was contained in a speech she delivered recently at the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC) in Weala, Cinta Township, when she served as lead facilitator at a one day workshop on Gender Equity.

She said the issue of gender equity, which by now is not strange in Liberia, continues to be seen as only women’s affairs, but noted that it encompasses both sexes.

She said the issue of gender started in 1973, and it took over three days for scholars and academicians to derive a clear cut definition of it as there were different views and ideas from various schools of thought.

“Nowadays, the global trend of events has changed — women are now competing with their male counterpart unlike in years past when they were only listeners, and not a partaker in any decision making process involving the development of mankind. But women are now a part of every major decision-making processes the world over,” Mrs. Asilton said.

She said as a result of persistent advocacy for gender equity, the situation has brought women to a considerable level of leadership, education backed by series of trainings, thereby bringing them on par with their male counterparts.

Earlier, SRC’s Human Resource and Administrative Manager, Jallah Mensah, said the management “is very sensitive to gender issues at its workplaces and is therefore exerting every effort aimed at keeping the employees informed about the issue of gender sensitivity.

“At the SRC, we are cognizant of gender issues, so we set up a committee to create the necessary awareness pertinent to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), and other related activities to its employees,” Mensah said.

“Since the establishment of the SRC decades ago, this is the first of its kind to have had such event looking specifically on gender issues, which is very laudable for the company,” he said.

Mr. Mensah then assured the workforce and the general public of the company’s support aimed at complementing every effort to address SGBV in its workplaces, and the community in which it operates.

“We can assure you that this will not be the only workshop to address gender equity, but management will from time to time create more awareness by educating all employees on the importance of gender equity, and its significant attributes,” Mr. Mensah added.