Squabble over Rep. Sloh’s Body Finally Over

Funeral rites begin Wednesday

At long last, the squabble over “who owns the body” of late Sinoe County District #2 Representative Jay Nagbe Sloh has ended, with the writ of injunction before Judge Kennedy Peabody of the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court withdrawn.

The writ, filed by Ruth D. Sloh, restrained Kou Kidan Boyoe and accomplices from proceeding with funeral activities over the remains of the fallen lawmaker until the court declares who the legitimate widow is.

Representative Sloh died at the John F. Kennedy memorial hospital on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

The Daily Observer has gathered that after fruitful negotiations, Madam Boyoe, the mother of two of Rep. Sloh’s children, reluctantly abandoned the challenge to the writ of injunction. She is said to be en route to the United States of America (USA), without any intention of attending the funeral, which rites are expected to begin Wednesday, August 12.

In her petition, Madam Ruth Sloh, who currently resides in the United States of America, acting through her ‘Attorney-In-Fact,’ Nyenswah Sloh, said that Kou Kidan Boyoe was a fiancée of her late husband and has been presenting herself as the widow, interacting with the House of Representatives and other government functionaries concerning the funeral activities of her late husband.

Mrs. Sloh, serving as the movant, said that Boyoe, the respondent, has also been presiding over other important family functions that are ascribed to her (Ruth Sloh), much to her detriment and disadvantage.

Excerpt of the Petition: “And now comes movant in the above-entitled cause of action and most importantly prays the Honorable Court to issue a writ of a preliminary injunction against the respondents herein prohibiting and restraining them from further proceeding with carrying out or executing programs/ceremonies or acting in the capacity as a widow and or transacting any business directly or indirectly relating to the functions/duties/responsibilities as a widow…”

According to her, she was ‘completely astonished’ to learn that Respondent Kou kidan-Boyoe was presenting herself as the widow and acting as such when she and her husband, the late Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh, Sr., were never divorced until his demise.

“But assuming and not admitting that he (the late Honorable Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh, Sr.,) consummated a second marriage with the respondent without divorcing the movant, the said second marriage from all intent and purposes is null and void, and cannot be the basis for respondent’s actions narrated hereinabove,” the petition said.

Further in the petition, Mrs. Sloh narrated that she and her late husband got married on May 8, 1993, in Monrovia and migrated to the United States of America where she has stayed for the last two decades. The union, she furthered, is blessed with four children, with the oldest being 35 years old and all of them residing in the United States.

Her husband, she noted, returned to Liberia to serve his country but was in constant communication with her and the children until his demise a few weeks ago.

Amid the filing of the writ of injunction, it was reported that the House’s Judiciary Committee has ruled in favor or awarded the decision to Mrs. Ruth Doe-Sloh as the legal wife to the late Rep. Jay Nagbe Sloh.

Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, the chairman of Judiciary, said after “thorough” investigation and deliberation, only Mrs. Doe-Sloh presented ‘evidence’ of their marriage, even though it was their first time meeting her, unlike Kou, whom they have known over the years.

Meanwhile, according to funeral rites, there will be a two-day signing of the book of condolence from Wednesday to Thursday, August 12 -13, 2020. On Wednesday, at 10 a.m, President George M. Weah will sign the book of condolence, followed by Vice President Jewel Howard -Taylor and members of the Senate; and the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives. Next will be the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as former head of state, former vice head of state, and the First lady, including members of the diplomatic corps, among others. On Thursday, August 13, the clergy will begin signing the book of condolence.

On Friday, August 14, the remains of the late Rep. Sloh will be taken from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home at 1 p.m. to ‘lie in state’ in the rotunda of the Capitol Building at 3 p.m. It will be followed by a night of wake keeping at the First Assembly Church of God from 5 p.m – 11 pm.

On Saturday, August 15, beginning at 10 a.m, the funeral rites will be held and interment will follow at the Brewerville Cemetery.