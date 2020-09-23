Esports On The Rise In Liberia

–As Omaru Konneh Wins Third Consecutive Esports FIFA Tournament

By Robert Serge Saint-Pé, contributor

Liberia Gamers Community held its 4th annual Esports FIFA tournament at Lila’s Brew

Coffee and Stories, on 19th Street Sinkor. The competition lasted from the 5th to 13th

of September 2020 and was conducted on two separate weekends in accordance with

public health regulations for the COVID-19 virus.

Omaru Konneh, an electronic engineering student of Stella Maris Polytechnic University emerged as the winner for the Esports FIFA 20 tournament. He won the previous two contests, making this competition his third consecutive title. Telebee M. Kamara walked away as this year’s competition runner-up, and Elie Gharib grabbed third-place.

Omaru played nine games and kept six clean sheets, which earned him the award for

the tournament’s most clean sheets. He also shared the award for the highest goal

scorer with Lonestar Cell MTN brand ambassador, Maurice Tosh Gayflor, alias C.I.C, they both scored 24 goals.

Esports events show that the impact of video games is not just to play and pass the

time, but to also improve cognitive abilities, provide social interactions, and for

participants to earn money from their favorite games.

Liberia Gamers is a licensed company that organizes competitive video games

tournaments which usually hosts participants whose age range is from 18 to mid-40s.

The company is developing and encouraging Esports in Liberia and is also establishing

Liberia as a recognized entity in the global Esports community.

Liberia Gamers Community is Liberia’s biggest video gaming platform. It has now held

five Esports tournaments which includes a FIFA 20 Premiere. Their Esports FIFA 20

tournament was sponsored by KMTV, Bravo mineral water company, Grain Coast

Magazine, and hosted by Lila Brew Coffee and Stories.

Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of sport competition that uses video games. It a growing industry that is worth billions of dollars. It is often organized using multiplayer video games, particularly between professional players who played individually or as teams.

In 2015, Sumail Hassan Syed, a 15-Year-Old Pakistani boy won 1.2 million dollars in a

video game (Defense of the Ancient 2) Championship in China. Last year, in New York,

USA, an American teenager, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf won $3 million USD after taking the top prize in a tournament for the popular online video game, Fortnite.

Liberia Gamers Community is working towards having Liberians represent Liberia at

international video games tournaments and uses video games as a tool to unite and

develop Liberia.