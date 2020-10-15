Tournament For Fallen Black Star President Pennue Bestman Set For Saturday

In memory of its fallen President, Mr. Pennoh W. Bestman, the management of Liberia Black Star will this Saturday, October 17, 2020, hold a one-day soccer tournament and a fundraising rally among four teams.

It can be recalled that Mr. Bestman, also a former Vice President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), died on April 15, 2020, and was laid to rest May 21, 2020.

The four participating teams or the tournament include: Ballers FC of the LFA, Barnersville Oldtimers Sports Association (BOSA), Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), and Liberia Black Star.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Monrovia, the President of Liberia Black Star, Alvin Wright, said the tournament which will be held at the Barnersville Sports Pitch is aimed at keeping the spirit of Bestman alive through soccer because he was a true lover of the game.

Wright disclosed that the first fixture of the tournament pairs BOSA and LFA Ballers, while Black Star takes on CBL in the second match.

According to him, the winner of the first match will take the winner of game-two for the grand final.

“It will be an all-day affair where we will have fun through sports and tell the people about the enormous contributions of the late Pennoh Bestman to the game. His contributions were immense and it went beyond Black Star. He even assisted players from other clubs including IE and Barrolle,” said the Black Star President.

“The late Bestman was a hero; he was the one [lifting] every player to a higher height. He also contributed immensely to the Liberia Football Association (LFA),” Wright indicated.

Recounting his achievements while serving, Wright pointed out that during the reign of Bestman Black Star won the triple championship; making it the first Liberian team to accomplish that feat.

He said though there will be no cash prize(s); trophies and awards will be given out to winning team(s) and deserving players.

“This is the maiden edition of the tournament and from there, it will be a regular tournament held in April of every year because he [Bestman) died in April. This is actually intended to raise funds for our team. We are revamping Black Star, and we want to bring the team back into the league by next year,” he asserted.

Wright disclosed that apart from the main tournament, there will be two exhibition matches that will feature Chugbor Oldtimers against Gaye Town Legends, while Alpha 50 play Super BOSA.