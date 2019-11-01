‘Speaker Chambers Office Budget Cuts in Full Application’

— Deems it “a sacrifice for a better tomorrow Liberia”

Amid the existing challenges in the smooth running of the Office of the Speaker of the 54th Legislature, ranging from logistical constraints and other technical administrative initiatives, cuts in the Office’s budget, affecting remunerations and other line items as of the passage of the 2019/2020 GoL Fiscal instrument, are now in effect, a release has said.

According to the release, House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has reiterated that he remains committed to the austerity policy of the GoL being executed, which aims to find a lasting and durable solution to Liberia’s challenging economic nosedive.

In an apparent comparison to financing the Office of the Speaker in previous budget years, likely covering the period FY 2015-16 under Speaker Alex Tyler of the 53rd Legislature, the Office received nearly US$2 million for its smooth running.

In fiscal year 2016-17 under J. Emmanuel Nuquay, Second Speaker of the 53rd Legislature, GoL financed the Office to the total figure of US$2,011,136.

At present, the Office of Speaker, Dr. Bhofal Chambers, following the ascendancy to the portfolio in early 2018, has been experiencing reduction in the financing of its operations, and has chosen to accept, based on the conscience of the survival of the State as it endures the harsh economic realities.

From a partly executed FY2017-18 budget, which stood at US$1,411,392.00, the FY2018-19 budget of the Speaker’s Office witnessed a decline to US$1,224,123.

According to the release, the Office of Speaker Chambers and the Plenary of the House of Representatives did agree for a decline in the figures of his budget, and he has accepted another significant cut from US$1,224,123 to US$ 921,526 for FY2019-20.

Despite all of these, the Speaker said he intends to work diligently with what has been made available in the 2019-2020 budget of the Government of Liberia.