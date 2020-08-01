Somalia Drive Risks Closure Monday

-As NTA Community residents set to protest over 5-month lack of electricity

The flow of traffic on the ever busy and traffic prone Somalia Drive Freeway will be brought to a total standstill on Monday if what residents of NTA Community residents, opposite Chicken Factory is anything to go by.

The residents are currently planning a massive protest on Monday morning over what they termed as the absence of electricity in the area for over five months now.

The Daily Observer has gathered that the Community’s transformer spoiled since early March and has been taken to the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) for repair which caused the community to live in shred of darkness for more than 150 days.

In the process of taking off the transformer, the light poke got broken.

The chairman of the NTA Community Watch Team, Gabriel Saydee, popularly known as G-money or G-million, said they have resolved after a week-long meeting and consultations to barricade the roads with rocks, cooking utensils and burning tyres.”

“We have negotiated for five months and paid up to US$1,000 for our transformer to be repaired and brought back to our community, but up to now it hasn’t been delivered.”

Gabriel added:” Only the light pole has been returns but the whereabout of the transformer is still unknown.”

“A Specialized Committee was appointed, headed by Mr. Fofana but all their efforts resulted to nothing. We are tired sleeping in the darks, we want our transformer back — or better still we want a bigger transformer,” Gabriel said.

Community members claimed they have been patience and decided not to protest like other communities’ members but have to change their decision because of the failed negotiations and frantic efforts over the past months.

Madam Pauline Wiah, one of the community members, told the Daily Observer that they have told their lawmaker, Montserrado County District #12 Representative George Samah, as well as Montserrado County Senators Darius Dillon and Saah Hm Joseph, but have only made “promises.”

Madam Wiah said they believed a “road block” will serve as a reminder of their appeals to their District Representative and Senators, because they too, are LIBERIANS.

Three community members who begged to be anonymous said the transformer is spoiled after been repaired, while another said the transformer only need to be heating but the remaining one said it needs hearing and water and if it is fixed, it won’t be able to serve the community because the voltage has dropped.

Some of the prominent persons who are residing in the NTA community include Bishop and Mrs. Samuel Dunbar of Liberty Christian Center, Amb. James Lomel, political journalist William Harmon among others.

The NTA Community’s transformer serves the community, including the headquarters of the National Transit Authority (NTA), some parts of Zinc Camp as well as some parts of Kessely Boulevard and LPRC Junction Communities.