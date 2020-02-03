Solidity Center, Labor Ministry Empower Grievance Officers

The Solidity Center, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, recently trained 27 grievance officers, labor commissioners, hearing officers and union leaders across the country to enable them to address knowledge gaps on grievance procedures and processes.

The three days workshop was held in Monrovia under the theme, “Empowering workers to raise their voices for dignity on the job, justice in their communities and greater equality in their global economy.”

Solidity Center is an International organization that is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to highlight principles of good governance, review the legal provisions that protect workers’ rights and put in place mechanisms and processes for resolving grievances in a union setting.

The workshop also lectured labor commissioners and grievance officers on how to prevent human trafficking as well as ensure that plans go through with keeping Liberia on par with other countries when it comes to preventing human trafficking around the world.

Atty. Phil Tarpeh Dixon, Deputy Minister for Manpower Planning and Human Resource Development, said the training will help those officers address the issue of grievances in workplaces through the proper channels.

He said, once grievance officers and labor commissioners know how to direct their disenchantment with the right knowledge in grievance settlements, workers will not have to use the street to protest as the first resort.

Dixon said the Ministry intends to continue such training that will empower human resource managers to get to know best practices and how to prevent misunderstanding with workers that could result in problems.

Johnson Quaqua, Grand Bassa County Labour Commissioner, said he was able to acquire from the workshop a new mindset that will help Labour Commissioners consult workers before taking their issues to the management or institutions.

According to him, properly managing labor issues by using the right means is very important in handling cases of labor mismanagement.

Joseph T. Zenneh, River Cess County labor Commissioner said, “We are taking the message not only to the employees but to the management”, adding, “they are going to map various Institutions, making sure that they comply with the best labor standards.”

Maryland County Grievance official, Felicia M. Doe, said: “What we have learned during these three days will go a long way in our workplaces”.

Many of the grievance officers and labor commissioners who attended the training stressed the importance of such training on grounds that it will help ease problems at various workplaces.

Grievance Officers hold the view that properly managing situations is the right way to go in resolving matters at workplaces before going public.

At the close of the workshop, Min. Dixon emphasized the need for workers’ rights to be protected.