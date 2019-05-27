Solidaridad-Liberia Installs Oil Palm Advisory Committee

Solidaridad-Liberia recently installed an advisory committee on an oil palm intervention program. The program, funded by the Dutch Embassy in Ghana, is expected to be launched in June, this year.

The committee membership comprises representatives from the ministries of Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, the President’s Delivery Unit, Aid Management Unit of the Ministry of Finance Planning and Development Planning, the Oil Palm Sector Technical Working Group, the Good Growth Partnership and banking institutions.

Manager of Solidaridad-Liberia, Cyrus Saybe, Sr., says the committee’s role on the Sustainable West Africa Oil Palm Program (SWAPP) is to ensure that the activities work in line with national development strategies, and provide direction for program implementation at the national level.

Saybe says the committee will provide insights to the program implementing team with regard to stakeholders, technical advice. Also, the committee will assist in resolving issues and risks and advises implementing partners on new directions, new donor funding opportunities and approaches.

The SWAPP program aims at improving incomes and livelihoods from oil palm through increasing farm productivity and efficiency of processing mills.

It seeks to introduce smallholder farmers to best management practices through the establishment of demonstration farms for training purposes and investment in nurseries to facilitate access to improved planting materials.

Solidaridad will introduce small-scale processing mills to improve milling practices, especially in counties that do not have large scale processing mills.