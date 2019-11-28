Solidaridad Identifies with C.B. Dunbar Maternal Hospital

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebration and fulfillment of its Social Corporate Responsibilities, Solidaridad Liberia’s office over the weekend donated assorted materials to the C.B. Dunbar Maternity Hospital in Gbarnga, Bong County, to reinforce its operational activities.

Some of the donated materials included clothing, beds and sanitary products.

The C. B. Dunbar Maternity Hospital operates as the only maternity center in central Liberia. It caters to hundreds of patients’ needs, ranging from delivery to special operational care for infants.

However, due to limited supply of materials, including beds and sanitary products, the hospital has not been able to make the expected impact.

The hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Kour Elma Geah, who received the materials, said they would be used to curtail some of the problems the administration faces, practically meeting the challenge of treating some of the patients being diagnosed of infectious diseases; many of them being pregnant women and babies’ mothers.

Dr. Geah lauded the assistance from Solidaridad Liberia’s Office, but said that the hospital has recently experienced influx of patients.

“We are extremely grateful for your timely intervention. We have huge patients intake, and we promise to use these materials, especially the sanitary pads for the right purpose,” she assured.

Earlier, J. Cyrus Saygbe, Solidaridad Acting Country Manager, told visitors while touring the facilities that his institution, was honored to have identified with the hospital, because of the positive testimonies and impacts the hospital has striven for over the years.

“I was touched when I was listening to the young mothers, and the suffering they go through. It is not easy to be a mother; imagine some of them have to cut their lappers into pieces and use the pieces as their babies’ diapers, because they have no other means,” Mr. Saygbe said.

Also, administrators from the office of the Bong County Health Team, who witnessed the turning over ceremony of those materials to the hospital, thanked Solidaridad for the level of assistance thus far.

An administrator of Bong County Health Team, Jonah N. Tokpa, suggested that they use Solidaridad’s effort as a case study to inform other donors who would eventually identify with the hospital with whatever tokens of support.

Solidaridad’s 50th-anniversary celebration was also followed by sporting activities, which Saygbe said is part of the institution’s plan to familiarize themselves with students as the entity plans to recruit some of the students from the community college on an internship basis.