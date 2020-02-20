Solicitor General Cephus’ ‘Bogus’ Travel Ban against LBDI’s President Rejected

Immediately after noticing the absence of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) that the Solicitor General Cllr. Saymah Syrenius Cephus claims authorized him to issue a travel ban on several individuals including former Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Ellen Corkrum, President of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) John B. S. Davies, and former chair of the LAA, Liberian businessman Musa Bility, the Monrovia City Court on Wednesday, February 19, lifted the ban.
Magistrate Jomah Jallah, while lifting the ban, said his court does not have any jurisdiction over the matter, because there is no case before his court against any of the defendants, of which he should issue the Writ of Ne Exeat Republica”, meaning to ban the defendants from traveling outside of the country, as requested by Cllr. Cephus.
“There is no case pending before this court for the insurance of this writ,” Jallah admitted, adding, “therefore, the writ as prayed for by the government is hereby denied and quashed,” Magistrate Jallah ruled.
With Magistrate Jallah’s ruling on Wednesday, the ban remains lifted for now and Davies and his co-defendants can freely leave the country without any hindrance or embarrassment by national security.
The ruling represents the latest defeat for the Weah’s administration in its efforts to tackle corruption, which has sparked widespread protests across the country.
Cllr. Cephus himself did not attend the trial again, though his representative Attorney Alfred Bandiyo had earlier accused the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) of masterminding the issuance of the writ on ground that they were re-conducting an investigation about the alleged disappearance of hundreds of thousands of United States that was diverted from the LAA during the leadership of Corkrum.
Cllr. Cephus, along with Montserrado County Attorney, Cllr. Edwin Martin, had earlier represented two of the defendants, Corkrum and LBDI in the same case, something which many legal practitioners described as “conflict of interest.” This act, according to legal practitioners, is unethical and is punishable by suspension of a lawyer’s license.
Unfortunately, not a single representative of the LACC attended the trial to exonerate themselves of the accusation by Cllr. Cephus on Wednesday, even though Magistrate Jallah initially requested them to appear before his court that very day.
Jallah’s request for the LACC to appear on Wednesday, February 19, was necessitated by a request from Atty. Bandijo, who said that he was acting upon instruction of his boss, Cllr. Cephus.
Initially, Cllr. Jonathan T. Massaquoi, a lawyer representing co-defendant Musa Bility, had early argued that LACC’s alleged investigation has not charged any of the defendants and, as such, there is no case pending before Magistrate Jallah prompting him to issue that writ. “The writ is also used in a civil matter and not during criminal cases, so do not accept the prosecution’s argument but dismiss the entire writ.”
It can be recalled that Magistrate Jomah Jallah issued a “Writ of Ne Exeat Republica”, restricting defendants, Bility, Corkrum, and Davies, among others, from leaving the bailiwick of the country for hearing shortly after Cephus wrote the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to reopen the case of multiple charges that was already dropped against Bility and Davis by the Criminal Court ‘C’ at the Temple of Justice.
Cephus’ writ came days after the charges against Corkrum was dropped by Wesseh A Wesseh, Assistant Minister for Litigation, Ministry of Justice. Wesseh’s decision was immediately overturned by Cephus before filing for the travelling ban against the defendants.
Though Cephus had earlier served as a private lawyer for both Corkrum and LBDI, long before he became Solicitor General, Cephus’ communication with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission asked the anti-graft body for an immediate re-investigation of the matter, where he has served as a lawyer of a co-defendant, LBDI.
Cehpus’ communication dated February 3, 2020, was addressed to the head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Cllr. Ndubuisi Nwabudike.
The letter reads, “We present our compliments and have the honor to forward herewith the attached case file involving Madam Ellen Corkrum, Musa Bility and members of the Board of Directors of RIA and a number of commercial banks which were investigated, others dropped and some were subsequently indicted for “Economic Sabotage, Theft of Property, Criminal conspiracy, and Misapplication of entrusted funds.”
In continuation, the letter further states: “A careful review of the records of the case shows that the previous government entered a Nolle Prosequi in favor of a number of defendants involved in this matter prior to our ascendancy, and we in recent times did the same due to the absence of Madam Corkrum and to avoid being seen as pursuing a “selective prosecution.”
Further, “we also noticed that a sole source recommendation was made by our predecessor, Cllr. Betty Lamin Blamo, to hire a US-based firm, Fox Rothschild, to which US$200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars) that was allegedly paid to Fox Rothschild to have Madam Corkrum brought back to Liberia.”
Finally, the letter recommended: “investigation should take into consideration the legal basis for the former Solicitor General Betty Lamin-Blamo recommending a sole source bid or selection of Fox Rothschild, what became of the extradition proceedings if any among them.”
Corkrum was indicted along with a Liberian businessman, Musa Bility, former chairman of the Board of Directors of LAA; the Monrovia Diaspora Consulting, LLC, through Momar Dieng, a U.S. citizen; and the First International Bank (FIB, now GN Bank); and the LBDI, on charges of economic sabotage, criminal facilitation, conspiracy to defraud the government, and making unauthorized transfers of funds from government accounts.
The First International Bank was indicted for allegedly conspiring with co-defendants of Corkrum, Melvin Johnson & Associates, to make an unauthorized transfer of funds in the amount of US$56,750 from the account of the Liberia Airport Authority when Corkrum was the Managing Director.
Corkrum clandestinely left Liberia with the help of some top security personnel that was serving in the erstwhile Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration.
Corkrum’s escape was precipitated by an indictment by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County in 2013 on charges of economic sabotage, criminal facilitation, conspiracy to defraud the government, and making unauthorized transfers of funds from government accounts.
Perhaps under this corrupt regime , they are trying to bring it back. That’s how it used to be. Insult the Superintendent, you insult the President. Because the Superintendent works for the Presidency or the President. Meaning, so that if the Superintendent steals, the President also steals. To insult the Superintendent, is to insult the President. That was the common civics reasoning back in the days. And so the Solicitor General works for the government, so is the Commissioner of Liberia Anti-corruption commission, and is the judge. They worked for the government, and they must stick together. At least that was what the desperados Solicitor General thought of having an easy pass through the court like it used to be back in the days . When decent men were lied upon for political reasons, back in the days. But 2017 changed all that . Starting with the Associate Justice of the Supreme, Justice Ja’neh, who the regime claimed stole a ninety years-old lady’s land. Those who are now caught in the political web of the corrupt regime’s desperado , Solicitor General Cephus , at one time said to themselves, better Justice Ja’neh than anyone of us. But they are not out of the woods, at least not yet. The Judge said that there was no case before his Court concerning the alleged accused. And on that , the travel ban was dismissed . Throwing out the travel ban out of court . But the desperado Solicitor General will find a reasonable charge for the courts to follow through. The desperado is planning and is going to do just like the US Democratic House of Representatives , after their Article of impeachment failed in the US Senate . The Democratic House has vowed to continue pressing and looking for additional charges against the Donald until he is impeached. Even if he is re-elected. The Donald has called upon fellow republicans and independents and best wishers and all citizens to vote out the Democratic House and vote in Republican . As his solution to cut off that political nonsense by the Democrats of political witch hunting until he is impeach. Perhaps, this is the very same solution needed by the Liberian people to throw out the corrupt CDC Bums and take back their country in the upcoming senatorial elections. That will be a good beginning. For the accused wanted by the desperado Solicitor General, now is the time to free yourselves from this political nightmare, and do just what the Donald is doing. For now, you all are not yet out of the woods. The ball is in your Court. Start making a difference. Those ugly days are back since 2017 . You insult the Superintendent or the desperado Solicitor General Cephus , you insult the President. Perhaps, the Judge just did that too. Justice Ja’neh as a reminder.
Your extrapolation of the Donald Trump scenario is flawed. The guy broke the law and Republicans ignored it. Let’s leave American politics out of Liberia’s. The US is being exposed as the biggest hypocrites when it comes to democracy. We were made to believe that Democracy is government for, by, and of the people. What the US practices is government for, by, and of regions, states, and cities. Mr. Trump has no mandate in the true sense of the word; nearly 3 million Americans were disenfranchised, their votes didn’t count because they lived in the wrong state, city, or town. Had this happened in other countries, sanctions would be slapped on them. How can Americans accuse Russia and China of being undemocratic? Again, please don’t mix things up.