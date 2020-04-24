SMART Liberia Launches Educative Platform to Help Liberian Students Amid Covid-19

SMART Liberia, one of Liberia’s innovative and youth empowerment center has launched the first question and answer platform for Liberian students and young professionals in Liberia.

The platform, “Qanda Liberia”, was launched at the SMART Liberia innovative center on April 16, 2020 to provide Liberian students the opportunity to have their burning questions answered and complex concepts explained by some of the best local minds in the country while facilitating an exciting intellectual exchange during this period of school closure and national shutdown.

Qanda Liberia will offer localized content in areas such as history, civics, and Literature, etc along with contents in general subject areas such as Language Arts and Mathematics and Science.

SMART Liberia Executive Director, Dieudonne K. Perry said, the platform is the organization’s Covid 19 intervention designed to mitigate the long-term effects of school closure on Liberian students as a result of the current pandemic.

Perry also added that the platform will connect Liberian students seeking knowledge with those knowledgeable/local Liberian experts for learning exercises and exchange.

“The platform is free of charge and can be accessed by both students and professionals by visiting the platform and signing up to either learn and/or share”, Dieudonne said.

Going forward, Quanda Liberia will introduce new and exciting features, reach out to more students and encourage knowledgeable Liberians to sign up and help answer questions or create engaging content for students.

SMART Liberia is a social venture that combines education with technology and entrepreneurship to equip Liberia’s brightest young people with the skills, opportunities, and network to solve our shared problems.

Smart Liberia has provided entrepreneurship and employment training to over 100 young people; supported over 20 young entrepreneurs, particularly women to run profitable and sustainable business ventures. For the past eight years, they have been able to reach over 2,000 young people per year.