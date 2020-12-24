Simeon Freeman Questions CBL’s Operations

— Wants Liberia’s reserve invested domestically to increase access to liquidity
The political leader of the opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman, has called into question the operational activities of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), wondering “what the bank is spending the money on, or where is it investing the money.”
At a press conference Wednesday December 23, 2020, Mr. Freeman said if Liberia can invest the money locally in financial instruments, it would increase access to liquidity and it would give rise to a lot of import substitution in terms of industries that would evolve because of liquidity.
“The CBL is at the heart of this no money syndrome.
Is the CBL very large or how much money does CBL spend on salaries? IMF even said the CBL needs to look at its operational cost. Many of the people at the leadership at CBL have the capacity in terms of degrees but lack innovation and creativity, which is most needed now in Liberia,” Mr. Freeman said.
According to him, Liberia’s agriculture sector cannot be really supported because access to liquidity is a problem, as people taking loans from the banks are given two years or, at most, three years to repay the money.
Freeman says Liberia needs a special CBL instrument that will create funding for people who have interest or wanting to invest into the agriculture sector of Liberia, but with at least a five-year grace period for repayment.
According to him, there is a need for the President George M. Weah to know where the CBL’s reserve is.
“We need to look at CBL’s reserve. What are they spending the money on and or, where are they investing it?
“Most of Liberia’s reserve [during the Ellen Sirleaf administration] was in treasury bills abroad. Are we still reserving our money in treasury because of the International Monetary Fund’s advice, or investing it locally?” he wondered.
He said Liberian people are not looking at the 2023 elections but what can be done now for the people.
In response to persistent requests to print more local currency, Mr. Freeman suggested: “Why don’t we have our own money printing machine here? We are spending US$1.1 million to print one billon Liberian dollars. We keep doing the same thing and getting the same result.”
Mr. Freeman said he strongly believes that President Weah can still make the change in terms of transformation for the country’s economy.
He indicated that the L$16 billion issue raised by opposition parties has created a situation whereby investors are scared away from coming to Liberia, stating “It was unfortunate for our men in the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to do such.”
According to him, other countries have worked on their structures in such a way that much of their reserve is being invested locally or domestically thereby improving their economy.
Mr. Freeman said he is prepared to make a powerpoint presentation to President Weah along with his team, without pay, to enlighten him about the working of the monetary system.
According to him, he has the expertise to help the Weah administration to recover from the current economic crisis which the country is facing by providing ways through which the government can raise funds.
“George Weah, we know that you don’t have corporate capacity or private sector experience and public sector experience, but we believe you can assemble a team of experts to help in the process to bring the economy on par,” said Freeman.
According to him, President Weah believes that members of his inner circle brought him to power and therefore he has become a “too busy President”, despite the fact that more than 60 percent of the Liberian people voted for him.
He said a lot needs to be done to salvage the outcome of what the country has now. He said the misstep of the government is extremely pronounced and extremely aloud and a lot needs to be done.
“Today, our monetary policy is in total misorder. On the other hand, total lack of confidence in the various banks. Today, there are people going to Guinea and Sierra Leone just to collect money sent through Western Union,” Mr. Freeman said.
According to him, he had an extensive talk with those in the banking sector and they have indicated that the problem is simple and can be addressed.
“President needs to look at the bank in a dynamic way. People cannot even withdraw L$200 just to buy tissue for office, which is hurting the people. The people did not vote for you because you have capacity but because of trust,” Mr. Freeman said.
Meanwhile, Mr. Freeman expressed gratitude to authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the peaceful elections and to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change for quickly accepting the defeat and congratulating the winners, especially those in the opposition.
“I have not seen elections that [went as] smooth as the just-ended elections. These are little things, but we need to celebrate them. By celebrating them, it shows that our democracy is getting better by the day,” he said.
Simeon Freeman is an authentic about what he is saying. He is trying to get the attention of the President because of the President’s eroding popularity as evidenced by his party’s big loss in the senatorial elections. Simeon Freeman smartly is appealing to the President to get a government job! Be smart Mr. President!
Whenever midterm elections are held, usually the ruling party losses seats big time. Example, in 2018 when midterm elections were held in the US, the Republicans lost the Lower House to the Democrats. Let’s face it. George Weah’s popularity may be on a slippery slope, but there are signs that he will make up. I am not happy to see hard times in Liberia. Instead of blaming Weah, I prefer helping our people. Yet I’m not saying no one has the right to express himself or herself.
I blame the lawmakers of Liberia! They care more for themselves and care less for the people who voted them in. Just watch! In the next few weeks, if one lawmaker comes down with a toothache ….just a toothache…., she or he will grab the next plane and fly to Ghana. That to me is not an act of Liberian patriotism. By going to Ghana or Nigeria in order to pull one’s tooth, the lawmaker sends out the message that Liberian doctors are incompetent and untrustworthy. In fact, such a practice makes Liberians look stupid in the eyes of the outside world.
There’s enough blame to go around. Lawmakers are supplied with cars by the government. Okay. It’s good. The lawmakers have to go to work.
But, what’s about our youth? Isn’t it the responsibility of the lawmakers to provide funds for our youth? Students do not have sufficient textbooks or desks. But the lawmakers have their needs fulfilled.
How does that picture look?
You hustler Simeon Freeman who have made clear to the Liberian people that you “will never be like Baccus Matthews who followed patriotism and died poor,“ you must have taken in a sufficient amount of club beer to think President Weah or other decision makers will ever take you serious.
If you know so much about reviving an economy, why are you still a leach and a parasite in fact a saprosite living on your so called MPC a political corpse?
Freeman, if you failed all this while to fool voters, you must be out of your mind for any thought to cross your mind that you can fool government. Neither you nor anyone in that political corpse you call party can even obtain a fitting percentage of vote to take a seat while independents are winning seats all over the place! You better shut up!
Mr. Freeman should be thinking by now about revamping his ailing DSTV that is on the verge of collapsing then thrusting himself in such a spotlight.
This act of provocation is not only directed to the President but to the entire nation. Wesh’s may be the fixer of Liberia’s problems than being the problem. Liberia’s 173 years old problems should never be wholly lay on President Weah head. With all the numerous challenges, President Weah proves to be unique and have delivered able leadership to the Liberian people. We may not understand those qualities of President Weah by now. Even if you open the Liberian people minds and put those qualities of the president by now we will never understand, it will subsequently vanished. Because today all blames are ignorantly cast on the president. No one could do better than President Weah at this moment evidentially looking at this current uproar globally. Even today if President Weah unconstitutionally resigned or willingly resigned, Liberia’s Economy can be a quick fix by any financier or president expertise as claim around here by some low minded individuals. Even though there may be some human errors along the way of which all humans are not free from. May be Mr. Freeman never understand the word balancing the economy! This is no in wise to cleverly shield the president from his functionalities, but realistically speaking, what do we have as a country to push our leaders on the wall to miraculously meet our demands. From 1847 up to presence, what housing, roads, and other necessities such as electricity and good water facility do we have to attract investors. Other African countries GDPs today are above us not because of their governments competencies but because they slightly met those basis social needs that attracted investment. But for us, we solely dependent on government for the provision of all of our needs. Our private sector is not functional. At the result, we put more pressure on our government. So, we can now see, we country has been running on way; meaning only the government is providing for its citizens. Our income taxes are on the very low scales. In this modern world we are still projecting a nations budget of 500 to 600 million which is very little even to run the government itself to standard wherein all district commissioners will be having assigned vehicles, offices well furnished to standard including computers and internet services which is not happening due to our budgetary constraints. So, in this same budget, all Liberians need to eat everyday from it, and government also need to run from it, at the results, we always put pressure on our leaders by not doing much to meet our needs and wants.
If our constitution could permit, I really wants for President Weah to give Mr. Freeman the presidency for period of one year, let him fix our economy to standard. I quite sure that things will be more worsening than this, because he is unable to manage his one man dealership’s company than him managing the entire country. If such thing could happens, such bullying around here by these oppositions could quickly go under control. Today the ruling establishment is losing voters appeal due to disenchantment, but I will tell my Fellow Liberians for free, that Liberia’s problems are not quick fix. We need collective efforts to sacrificially build our country not for this generation, but a generation to come.
