‘Silent Transmission of COVID-19 Poses Difficulty in Response’

Says Dr. Mosoka Fallah

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) says Coronavirus can also be spread by seemingly healthy people, which makes it harder to fight the virus.

“This virus is the most usual disease ever that can be spread by people who do not show signs and symptoms,” he said.

Dr. Fallah said the virus is fast spreading because of three major reasons: carriers can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic, and others get infected simply by respiration.

He further explained that Asymptomatic spreaders are patients who are affected and showing signs and symptoms, pre-symptomatic occurred when people are not showing signs and symptoms.

He said respiratory (breathing) diseases are fast in spreading because people are constantly inhaling air.

“This virus is first of its kind; it can be spread by people who are not showing symptoms, people are walking around healthy but are carriers of the virus,” he said.

Unlike, fever, coughing, sneezing, fatigue, difficulty in breathing which, according to health experts, are signs and symptoms of the pandemic, new studies have shown that 40-43 percent of spreading occurred when people appear healthy but have the virus.

Dr. Fallah also said the virus is fast spreading in Liberia because people are not convinced that they have the virus. As a result, they are reluctant to go for testing.

“We develop the draft test through, which is the voluntary testing because people were afraid of the stigma,’ he said.

The NPHIL boss also warned people who are in the constant habit of giving the wrong names and addresses when they go for testing, something he said is one of the main reasons why there is a huge increase in cases.

“Imagine people who come for voluntary testing will give the wrong names and addresses; some even give someone body else’s name; it is wrong people should stop doing that; you will not endanger people’s lives,” he said.

According to Dr. Fallah, new studies have also shown that the most common symptoms now are when you lost your sense of taste, smell, and singing.

“I urge churches to stop singing or even limit their congregation, for now, continue wearing of masks in all public activities; that is the best solution,” he said.

Dr. Fallah has called on all citizens to always wear their masks and continue washing their hands until a vaccine can be found to cure the virus.

“I encourage everyone to wear their mask; that is the only way to control the virus; do not give anyone lift in your car if they do not have a face and nose masks. Like president George Weah once said this is our new way of living, let us accept it and live by it,” Dr. Fallah added.

Even now with more than 11 million cases around the world and a death toll approaching 500,000, health officials have advised the continued wearing of masks whenever you are interacting with people, washing hands as a remedy to prevent the virus.