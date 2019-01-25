‘Shun Secret Societies, Demonic Practices’

-Evangelist Billy Bimba urges Liberians

Reverend Joseph Billy Bimba, president of Liberia for Jesus Evangelistic Ministries, has cautioned Christians in particular, and Liberians nationwide to shun practices involving secret societies, witchcraft and demonic vices for God to heal the country.

Evangelist Bimba gave the warning at the gowning ceremony of the Revival Language Mass Choir (RLMC) of the God Glory Free Pentecostal Church Incorporated (GGFPI) on January 20, 2019, near the GSA Road junction, Paynesville.

Bimba also warned that if Christians and Liberians do not desist from such evil practices, God will rain deadly wrath on such Christians through different means.

He warned that if there are Christians and Liberians still in possession of juju, witchcraft and devilish medicines, “the God of our forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, will banish you this year from the planet Earth.”

He also warned that if any members of the congregation and Liberians throughout the country are members of secret societies, they must, from now on muster the courage and fortitude to renounce those societies, adding such are the instruments of Satan.

Rev. Bimba also urged Liberians and Christians throughout the country to avoid interacting with the spirits of the underworld, adding that these ‘false gods’ that will send many souls to hell where there will be agony, affliction, despair and endless suffering.

The General Coordinator in President George Weah’s office, Toe Wesseh, presented a 20-seater bus to the RLMC.

Mr. Wesseh also clarified that the GGFPI leadership did not make any request or appeal to President Weah, adding the gesture was the President’s way of identifying with the choir.

Mr. Wesseh then presented US$200 to the GGFPI leadership for the development, growth and progress of the church.

He also pointed out that the bus was provided to ensure the free movement of the RLMC during worship services at different parts of the country.

GGFPI Senior Pastor, Reverend Joseph N.D. Bannah, thanked President Weah and asked Mrs. Wesseh to convey their special greetings and appreciation for the offer.

Foya Statutory District Representative, Francis S. Nyumalin, presented L$10,000 to the GGFPI leadership, and extended thanks for the honor bestowed on members of the choir.

Meanwhile, about 140 members were gowned as full fledged choristers of the Church on January 20, 2019.