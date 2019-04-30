Sherman Nets First Brace for PKNS FC

Liberia’s Malaysia-based striker Kpah Sherman, first brace for PKNS FC in the Malaysian Super League continues to fly the Liberian flag high in the Asian league by performing to expectation.

“I am happy to be here to start another chapter of my football career with focus to be steady in the league and contribute more to my new club,” said Sherman after signing a one-year deal with the top flight club in December 2018.

Noted for his forceful style of play in pressuring opponents, Sherman opened his goal scoring account on February 17, 2019, after helping his team secured a 4-0 win against FA Salangor.

At the moment, all seems to be going well so far for the 27-year-old in the new chapter of his football career. Over the weekend, he scored his first brace for PKNS FC in their 3-2 win against Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, April 27 at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor.

Sherman scored his first goal in the 31st minute to make the scores 2-0, before Kuala Lumpur got a consolation at the brink of half time. Upon return to the second half, the national team striker completed his brace in the 78th, followed by another consolation in the 82nd minute.

The weekend’s brace from the former BYC striker, increased his goals tally to four out of eight league games, two assists and two goals from two games in the Malaysia FA Cup. Sherman’s performance also earned him an accolade after he was named “Man of the Match” and player of the week by his team.

His recent accomplishment comes a little over a week after he scored the lone goal in his team’s 1-0 win over JDT, securing their qualification to the quarterfinals.