Margibi to Get More Schools, Police Depot, Other Aid

-As county authorities commit to transparency, accountability

With the availability of funds from the China Union Social Development Fund and government’s own allotment of development budget for Margibi County in the 2019/2020 fiscal budget, the County authorities of Margibi said all is set for several projects to begin.

In an interview with the Daily Observer in Monrovia earlier this week , Jerry Varnie, Superintendent of Margibi County, said his office has begun working with other relevant agencies of government in the county in order to carry out the projects soon.

Superintendent Varnie named the construction of three elementary schools in Margibi Electoral Districts 4 and 5 and the construction of a Police Depot as some of the projects to soon begin.

He said other projects to embark on include the construction of a clinic, a footpath bridge and repairs and maintenance of several roads in District #3.

Varnie added that the towns in which the three schools will be built are Gaylalah, Kolliedede and Konoquelleh townships. He said school going children residing in those towns have to walk long distances to attend school, thereby exposing them to risks and untold hardship.

“Students in those towns and the adjacent areas will no longer have to cover long distances to receive an elementary education. The Ministry of Education, through its Margibi office will assign teachers to those schools to cater to our children,” Varnie explained.

According to him, the need for the construction of a Police Depot in District #1 is important because the presence of police officers will reduce the rampant crimes in the area.

“The Clinic will be built in Mende Town, District #1 while the footpath bridge will be constructed between Dolo Town and Unification Town (District #2),” Varney said.

When asked about adherence to the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) law which calls for competitive bidding for all public or government funded projects, Varnie said his procurement office has extended an invitation requesting proposals from mainly local construction companies.

“In obedience to the PPCC law, we have extended an invitation for bidding to all construction companies with valid business registration certificates, valid tax clearance certificate and evidence of past performance.

“Articles of incorporation, PPCC registered construction companies as well as valid certificates from the Ministry of Public Works are all considered in the bidding process,” Varnie noted.

He said a complete set of hard copy bidding documents in English can be obtained from the Administration Building of Margibi as of March 27.

He added that residents of Margibi, including the County Caucus and the local authorities are at peace with each other and supportive of all of the infrastructure developments ongoing and others yet to begin.

“There are difficult times but collectively we are succeeding together. The County’s monies are accounted for through projects. We are not interested in finding excuses for failing our people,” he said, adding “Our legacy will be seen in the future and appreciated by even our opponents of today.”