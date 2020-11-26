Seven Secondary Schools in Nimba Massively Failed WASSCE

The Ministry of the Education, Nimba office had the massive failure of all students representing seven secondary institutions across Nimba, with three of the schools having their status reduced to semi-secondary schools because of their massive failure two years in a row.

County Education Officer (CEO) of Nimba, Mr. Moses Dologbay, explained that the 48 high schools representing Nimba in this year West African Senior Secondary Examination, seven failed massively in all the subjects, while the remaining 41 performed well, but could not explain or describe in detail the level of performances according to the respective institutions.

However, the Daily Observer independently gathered that the performance levels of most of the schools were not too encouraging, with most of the students failing the science courses; especially in Chemistry and Physics.

Mr. Dologbay in his statement boasted of the performance level of the 41 schools in the county and said the county education authority is inviting all the principles whose schools massively failed all the subjects, along with their respective district education officers, to answer questions why schools massively failed the exams.

He named the failing schools as, Tappeh United Methodist School, Christian High and St. Francis Catholic High, all in Tappita City, Saclepea Central High in Saclepea, Zekeh Memorial in Zekepa, Buutuo Central High in Buutuo and Saywah Doe in Gbloulay, Buu-Yao Administrative District.

Zekeh Memorial High School annex, Zekepa, Lower Nimba County

“Among these schools, three, including Buutuo Central High, Saywah Doe, and Zekeh Memorial have been underperforming two years in a row and we are still investigating what was the cause,” said Stanley Tozay, Administrative Assistant to the CEO.

Some of the factors that might be the cause of the poor performance of these schools, according to public opinion, are the shortage of qualified teachers, the lack of supervision raging from the principal, the district education officers, as well as the chief education authority of county, but the CEO, in an interview, attributed some of the causes to the school environment, where some of the schools are said to be overcrowded and need additional classrooms.

Saywah Doe Memorial High School, Buu-Yao Administrative District

An opinion poll suggests that, when the few qualified teachers are deployed, neither the principal nor the education authorities are doing appropriate supervision to ascertain whether those teachers are accurately following the curriculum as ascribed by the MOE.

“How can one teacher teache in more than two schools per day,” an elderly man wondered. “How effective will he be in his presentation, is he fully executing the lesson plan and following the curriculum and, is he not escaping some of the topics?”

One of the parents explained that during the 1970s and the 80s, the DEOs would pay frequent visits to schools to ensure effective teaching and they sometimes carried on lesson observations, when necessary, but these are no longer happening.

“These days, school authorities are only concerned about how to increase school fees, collect DEO fees, CEO projects fees etc. Whether the kids are getting the requisite education, they don’t care,” said Freeman Brewer, a father of four.