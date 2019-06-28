Sethi Ferro Fabrik to Construct Over 250 Hand Pumps in Nimba

Several damaged wells to be rehabilitated

Sethi Ferro Fabrik, a company mining scrap metal in Yekepa, Nimba County, is embarking on constructing over 250 hand pumps and rehabilitate several others in the area and other parts of Nimba, as part of a social initiative toward the citizens.

According to Nimba County Assistant Superintendent for Development, Mr. Railey Myers, the company decided to undertake the projects, so as provide safe drinking water to the locals.

He said a feasibility survey had already been conducted in the areas, where the pumps will be installed or rehabilitated.

Concern has been mounting in Nimba, since Sethi began mining the scrap in 2017, as to what benefit will accrue to the county as a result of the company’s activities there.

Mr. Myers explained that heavy drilling machines will be used to drill the wells and where the heavy equipment cannot reach, due to road condition, the company will provide what they term as “magic bucket”, which will purify water for residents in those hard-to-reach areas.

According to a survey conducted, each well will serve at about 500 persons.

“Already, they have begun the drilling in the mining area of Yekepa and will spread to other parts of the county gradually, he said.

In the 2018 County Council Sitting, US$3 million was projected to be used to tackle developmental initiative in the county. Of the projected amount, Sethi Ferro Fabrik is expected to provide over US$1 million for the next next 10 months of scrap mining activities, while the rest will come from ArcelorMittal, Northstar (another scrap mining company) and the County Development Fund, among others.

It is not clear when the next agreement with Sethi Ferro Fabrik will be reached, because it is almost 10 months since the pronouncement was made at the County Sitting in September 2018.

However, the Fiscal Affairs Superintendent Mr. Saye Musah has disclosed that the Government has released about US$600,000 to the county from Sethi, while additional funds are expected to be released soon.

He explained that the County needs at least half of the US$3 million projected budget so as begin implementing the development initiative in the county.