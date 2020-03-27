Senior Government Officials Singled Out for Traffic Violations

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

The Inspector-General of the Liberian National Police (LNP) Patrick Sudue has vowed to enforce all traffic rules and regulations governing the country without favor.

The inspector-General statement comes in the wake of lawlessness and traffic violation some officials of government are said to be constantly involved in. The police are concerned that many officials are engaged in taking opposite lanes which is in violation of the motor and traffic laws of Liberia.

He made the statement recently during a one-day presentation workshop on Road Safety Awareness and Accident Prevention organized by the Road Safety Secretariat, which consists of members of Ministry of Transport, Public Works, Health, Education and Liberia National Police.

“We must admit that the police, particularly traffic officers, are facing serious problems with senior government officials who are in the constant habit of violating the traffic laws. Consequently, we are going to rigorously enforce the rules as no one should be seen as being above the laws,” he said.

“We have already authorized our men to use the traffic laws to deal with those public officials that would attempt to use the opposite lanes henceforth,” he added.

He further said that Liberia is far behind in the world when it comes to road safety issues.

“When it comes to road safety I can clearly say that Liberia is behind. A lot of countries have achieved a lot on road safety and so we need to do more,” he said.

“Road safety must be done collectively and the government must ensure that good and durable roads are built. We must also be able to educate our people about the traffic rules, and make sure they are enforced so that people can comply,” he said.

“Vehicles and roadworthiness are key in making safety awareness” he added.

It can be recalled that in February 2020, Col. Sudue along with other employees of various ministries and agencies participated in the 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm, Sweden to highlight the country’s bad road conditions.

Speaking at the workshop, Ingrid Wetterqvist, Swedish Ambassador, who lauded the delegates for their performance in Sweden said, ” I was impressed by the Liberian delegation and how you participated in various workshops and outcomes” she said.

She used the occasion to caution journalists attending the workshop on road safety to raise more awareness on the preventive measures about road accident.

“This is the reality in Liberia that there must be more awareness among the people about road safety. Therefore, journalists in the community ought to take the message out to the people,” she cautioned reporters who attended the workshop.

Alphonso D. Bindah, a police officer who also participated in the Workshop said that he and his colleagues will ensure that traffic laws are implemented and obeyed by the public.