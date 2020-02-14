Senators Welcome Audit of the Senate

Senators on Thursday, February 13, voted unanimously to welcome a submission by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, for the audit of the National Legislature, but that it be limited to the Liberian Senate as of the 53rd Legislature to the present.

A motion proffered by Grand Cape Mount County ranking Senator Cllr H. Varney Sharman, however suggested that the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee “be the entity to Investigate and prescribe the process for that auditing, and that report be made to us next Thursday.”

The Senate’s decision was necessitated by a communication from Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, requesting the Senate plenary to accept his call for the auditing of the National Legislature, from 2006 to present.

However, Senator Dillon’s communication was sent to the PAC for its advice to the plenary.

But the apparent delay by the PAC to accordingly brief the Senate timely as mandated, prompted the Montserrado County Senator to request that the issue be placed under AOB of yesterday’s agenda.

In his debate leading to the motion, Senator Sherman called on fellow Senators not to labor their colleague, “because he has already declared his intention that we all agree to, except that he asked for the entire Legislature to be audited. We here can decide internally that instead of the entire Legislature, it should be limited to the Liberian Senate.”

In an earlier motion by the Grand Cape Mount County Senator, he requested that the audit of the Senate be done as of the 53rd Legislature up to present, “but that the procedure for that audit be investigated and submitted to us by our PAC next week Thursday for us to take a decision.”

But countering Senator Sherman’s motion, Senator J. Milton Teahjay argued that “considering the fact that the PAC is only to review audit reports, it cannot be the one to set the conditions and the framework of an audit; I am proposing that we leave it to the judgment of the GAC (General Auditing Commission) to set the parameters, the conditions, the timetable of audit, instead of bringing in the PAC.”

In another development, the Senate yesterday suspended the hearing involving Solicitor General Cllr. Saymah Serenius Cephus, requesting him to appear next week Thursday, February 20, with a written statement to the letter requesting his appearance.

The Solicitor General’s appearance was in response to his invitation last week by the plenary of the Senate for clarity on how the Government of Liberia recently dropped charges against the indicted former Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority, Ellen Corkrum.

The suspension of yesterday’s hearing came minutes after Sinoe County Senator Milton Teahjay called the SG to order, arguing that instead of addressing the issue for which he was invited, the SG was lecturing the plenary on lots of legal citations which he said was making it difficult for Senators to comprehend his explanation. He is expected to return next week Thursday, with a written citation to be distributed among Senators on Tuesday, before his Thursday appearance.