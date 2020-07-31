Senator Wesseh Warns Senate Pro-Temp of Beclouding Danger over Liberia

— Amid attacks on Opposition

River Gee County Senator, Conmany B. Wesseh has written the Senator Albert T. Chie, President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, informing him about his expectation for what he calls “Lawful order” for the Legislature “to prevent the destruction of the 17 years of hard-won peace in Liberia.”

Suggesting that the Senate may not be giving attention to some multiple violent events in recent days, the Senator said: “The orders should be swift actions of condemnation of, and investigation into what happened today (30 July) in Zwedru — the attack on visiting opposition political leaders (Hon. Alexander B. Cummings, Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties and former Presidential Candidate of the ANC and Hon. Yekeh Kolubah, Member of the House of Representatives) by apparent state-organized and sponsored mob; and the deployment of the Armed Forces of Liberia to escort the peaceful leaders out of a town in their own country.”

“The army and police were not deployed,” Senator Wesseh wrote, “and the Superintendent and other County officials physically present, to help enforce the right of the leaders to conduct their lawful business in Zwedru; rather it was for the leaders to be ‘escorted’ out of Grand Gedeh County so that the mob would achieve their heinous and unlawful objective.”

He added that two days earlier, the unconfirmed and therefore indefinite Acting Mayor of Fishtown denied the same visiting opposition leaders the use of the City Hall, a publicly funded building, for their lawful meeting.

“And a few days earlier, the Superintendent of Maryland County declared to an errant crowd of CDCians that the Army and Police are for them to use anyhow, anywhere and anytime for any purpose. Sir and Senate Colleagues, all these developments are a call to armed violence again and a threat to peace in our country,” said Senator Wesseh.

He cautioned and reflected that Senators including him, President George Manneh Weah and many innumerable Liberians spent 14 years (Dec 1989 to August 2003) searching for peace, and the West African brothers and sisters through ECOMOG and ECOMIL, and the internationals (UNOMIL and UNMIL), laid down their lives for Liberia to live, and the more than 250000 were killed during the 14-year war.

“We the Legislature are duty-bound to prevent the return to that ugly, shameful and ignominious past. The Senate must begin acting now to save our Country,” Senator Wesseh concluded.