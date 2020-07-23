Senator Tengbeh Provides L$2M Medical Supplies to Hospitals in Lofa County

As almost every health facility across Liberia faces shortages of drugs and other medical supplies, Lofa County Senator George Tamba Tengbeh on Monday, July 20, 2020, provided several assorted medical supplies and rice to four (4) hospitals in Lofa County.

The assorted medical supplies include Laboratory and surgical services equipment, drugs, among others.

The former Unity Party lawmaker, who spoke at various presentations in the county, said the donation is to buttress national government’s efforts in the health sector.

Senator Tengbeh said the assorted medical supplies, valued at L$2,390,000, were made possible as a result of lobbying with relevant partners in and out of Liberia.

“It is because of the love we have for our people that we have been knocking on the doors of our partners to help us meet those needs for them in the health sector,” he added.

The newest Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator disclosed that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the World, one of his partnering organizations, Gee-bammo International, based in the United States of America, had to cancel a planned medical outreach in Lofa.

He said his office will work with health authorities in the county to see the people of Lofa benefiting from good health care delivery.

The Lofa County Senator praised health authorities in the county for their resilient efforts in the fight against COVID 19.

It can be recalled that Senator Tengbeh, since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, has made several interventions in Lofa by providing anti-virus materials and food to Lofa County health task force.

Commenting on his recent crossover to the CDC, Senator Tengbeh said the CDC led government has proven the party PRO-POOR Agenda in Lofa County and Liberia; something he described as overwhelming.

“Why should I go against developments for my people especially when my brothers and sisters from Lofa County are in the driving seat of this government pushing development initiatives in Lofa? ” he wondered. Meanwhile, speaking in separate remarks, the administrator of Curran Lutheran Hospital in ZorZor District, Bob M. Singbeh thanked the Senator for his continuous gesture to the hospital over the years.

Mr. Singbeh used the occasion to call on the national government to provide subsidy to the entity to provide adequate services to patients attending the hospital.

The benefitting hospitals were the Curran Lutheran in Zorzor District, Telewion Memorial Hospital in Voinjama, Kolahun and Foya Borma Hospital in Foya Statutory District that also receives patients from neighboring Sierra Leone.