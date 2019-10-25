Senator Saah Joseph Donates 24-seater Bus to Mont. District #4

… To ease transportation nightmare

Montserrado County Senator, Saah Hardy Joseph, has donated a 24-seated bus to residents of Electoral District #4 to help ease transportation difficulty.

The presentation was made in the Soul Clinic Community on Tuesday October 22, 2019.

“The donation is in fulfillment of my campaign promise, and so I come through this means to thank the people of the district for overwhelmingly voting for me in 2018,” Senator Joseph said as he presented a key of the vehicle to community chair.

He meanwhile promised to always remain in touch with the people through their Representative, Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis.

Joseph said that the donation is to fulfill his campaign promise and also in support of the government’s Pro-poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PAPD), which President George Weah and the mighty Coalition for Democratic Change introduced.

“This donation is my way of contribution to ease the transportation nightmare the people are facing,” Senator Joseph said.

He added, “This is the fifth donation, and that I will make the sixth bus available in November to the people of Electoral District #5.”

The bus, valued at US$17,000, is the fifth under Sen. Joseph’s two years.

He donated similar bus to District #s17, 16, 15 and two respectively to help the residents to overcome their transportation difficulty.

Joseph served as Representative of Montserrado County District #13 from 2011 to 2017, and was reelected, but served for a few months before being elected as a senator.

Montserrado County District #4 Representative, who received the bus, thanked the Senator for his goodwill to the people of District #4, promising that the bus will be used for the intended purpose.