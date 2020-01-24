Senate to Investigate Senator Dillon’s Role in January 6 Protest?

A communication requesting plenary of the Senate to investigate the role of Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon in the January 6, 2020 protest “against the President and the government of Liberia,” is reportedly in possession of the Senate’s Secretariat.
The communication, written by Sinoe County Senator, Cllr. Augustine S. Chea, appeared on the agenda of the 4th day sitting, 3rd Session of the 54th Senate. However, the communication was not read in plenary, apparently due to the late arrival of the very Senator Chea to session.
Senator Dillon, who listened to the reading of the agenda by the Secretary of the Senate, appeared more amused, rather than astounded, by the communication from Senator Chea.
Reacting to the appearance of the communication as an item on the agenda, Senator Dillon during an honoring program in his Capitol Building office, recalled that as elementary student years back, he read a Civics textbook in which the Constitution informed him of his fundamental rights of the freedom of association, “once you are doing so within the confines of law.”
“Let the Senate plenary tell me that I have no such rights. Let me make it clear here: if we the Senators in majority refuse to use our responsibility and duty here to the people, and our people decide to come out and express themselves, I will join them, even today,” the senator and outspoken critic of he Weah Administration vowed.
He maintained that if the Senators in the majority were performing their duties, representing their people’s interest in “keeping with their aspirations, there will be no protest in the country. There is protest almost everywhere, some in silence; right in this place there is a protest, the Vice President is protesting; I am waiting for [Senator] Augustine Chea. I want him to understand that I am a Senator for the first county in the Republic of Liberia and the Senator with the biggest mandate in this country. If he does not want my wrath, the wrath of the people of Montserrado and the people of Liberia, including most of them from Sinoe that support me, and if he thinks I am lying, let him ask Representative Munah Pelham.”
Meanwhile, members of the Montserrado University Students Union honored the Senator at his office on Capitol Hill, for exhibiting an incredible character and integrity over the time.
“Your ability to identify contradictions in our society and to fight corruption and Social injustices has distinguished you from your many colleagues, and we see you as our role model. Within the space of approximately five months, you have educated our people that it is good to talk, but that it is [better] to talk and do; and it is against this backdrop that we as executive and members of the Montserrado University Students Union have organized this program to honor you for your pragmatism and fulfillment of the campaign promises,” the students declared.
These are some of the issues that are with holding our country from progressing and I am very surprised that, such motion was even recorgnized to be taking into consideration and read as agenda. Is this not stupidity at the highest level from individuals we considered to be crafting laws for our nation? Hon. Chea think everyone ate the crazy cow that the president had killed for them in sinoe to be blind loyalty regardless of bad governance?
Well, I am very optimistic that, Hon. Dillion will address the situation and educate Mr. Augustine Chea of his rights in Liberia. May be Mr. Chea don’t know about his rights in Liberia under our constitution, Hon. Dillion knows his and has just excercise some in the confinement of our laws. What a disgrace for group of body terming themselves as senators to even sit in chamber and listen to such a nonsense to be read as agenda. Is that what tax payers paying your so much for doing nothing and behaving like elementary students? Shame, shame and shame.
Thank you very much my bro, you have said it all. This is the kind of society we find ourselves. We have so many problems that is effecting our country greatly, but those problems cannot be address, unnecessary issues that has no relevance that what they can always waste their time on.
Today’s Liberia needs Creative-minded Innovators; the newly appointed Agriculture Minister typifies the kind of leaders needed now in our country. Leaders who burn the mid night oil for years just to create and establish noble institutions where our so many jobless youths will find something worthy to do and earn honest living….gone are the days of Protest Champions who leave behind them only the legacy of Protests emblazoned on their gravestones! I generated huge amount of taxes for the previous government and the present one through government taxes levied on my 52 workers in my hard-earned establishment, so our taxes should be used to pay Representatives and Senators spearheading protests here and there in the streets of Monrovia and locking down our country just to satisfy their whims and caprices?????
Stupidity on the part of Dillion.
Another sham to divert attention from a very beautiful and useful bill that gives some meaning to democracy in our country.
Who doesn’t know the position of Senator Dillion on this January 6 protest, Mr. Chea? What do you want? Silence the voice of many well-intentioned Liberians?
Beware of one thing Mr. Chea, your actions in the conduct of state affairs will go down in history for generations to come. Your children and grandchildren will read about your positive contributions or plagues to Liberia. We are living in the computer age; transparency and probity should be the order of the day.
We want to see how you represent us, what you say on our behalf and how you go about doing it. The senate is not a secret society. It is the sovereign people’s assembly. We need transparency in both houses.
Senator Dillion, give him a cold-shoulder and hold your head up high to introduce our bill. Also, continue to demand audit of both houses. Accountability should be the order of the day. Liberia can change overnight with qualified and morally clean members of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches of government. Morality and probity should inhibit our leadership; this should be the underlying credence of patriotism, not vain words and opaque deeds.
Set the boil rolling senator, others will join you soon.
Keep your head up high! Your combat is noble.
Darius Dillon and Yekeh Kolubah´s ganging up with a groups of people with the motive of seizing power and the intent of illegally and unconstitutionally removing the President from power and ultimately his government is not a noble act. Its a criminal act. And this is why Senator Oscar Cooper and another Senator disociated and distanced themselves from such idea and action.
When a legislator act is not wrongful under law and is done as a matter of right but produces harmful or treasonous implications, the situation, or act on the part of such legislators is known as abuse of rights, for which such legislators are liable under constitutional law. So, the Senate is right to investigate Dillon, and when found guilty, have him expelled as a warning precedent.
Note that he’s an elected official. Under the laws, elected officials are impeached, not expelled.
Do you want to set that precedent? It may not augur well for Weah either.
Can someone confirm here with proof that Dillion is really a high school dropout? I don’t personally know the senator.
If yes, I prefer this high school dropout Dillion to many of our constitutionalists and lawyers posting on this blog.
Petarus Dolo, the 24th word of the second clause of Article 38 of the Liberian Constitution says “EXPELLED “, NOT IMPEACH.
May expel a member! Article 38! Not impeach.
Did Hon Dillon’s “Civics textbooks” say a Senator may – in the company of a man who terroristically threatened to bring down the President if he had to buy guns for old rebels to kill on his orders – go to the office of a foreign leader for support in ensuring regime change? Not to mention that a protest to unseat GMW contravenes the spirit and intent of Article 17 which guarantees right to peaceably assemble and petition political leadership/ government for redress of grievances.
For heaven’s sake, don’t hesitate in testing efficacy of rules and laws, otherwise appeasement and paralysis will normalize threats to “public security, public order…” If France was unable to withstand economic and public safety anxieties caused by Yellow Vests Protesters, how could anyone expect a government bequeathed pervasive poverty and a recession to do that. Making Liberia unsustainable and ungovernable can’t be a long term winning political strategy despite it instantly benefited Sen Dillon.
bagdad moses you here. you have the blood of thousands as former NSA director under Doe . you sat there and watched people murdered and maimed and now you want to talk
This guy was NSA Boss under a dictator and what do you expect? They killed Charles Gbayon he instructed Doe to lie.
Darius Dillon, now you see why it was necessary for you to have completed your high school education and go to college where you would have learned about THE PRINCIPLE AND CONCEPT OF ABUSE OF RIGHTS!
Dillon, THE ABUSE OF RIGHTS PRINCIPLE AND CONCEPT departs from the classical theory that “he who uses a right injures no one” (= neminem laedit qui suo iure utitur), instead embracing the maxim “a right ends where abuse begins” (= le droit cesse où l’abus commence).
You are EXTREMELY IGNORANT of this legitimate, legal, and constitutional, principle because you as a high school drop out, you are limited to your elementary civics.
And this is why you do not know that your usage or exercise of your rights on January 6 was an abuse of rights (also known as Prohibition of Chicane) your exercise of your legal right which not only aided and abetted the DISORDERLY CONDUCT OF YOU PROTESTERS, but also, caused violations of the rights of others, serious breaches of public order, threat and attack upon the government and nation, violence against public peace without open violence disruption of legislative proceedings, harm, and injury to the three branches of government and the public at large!
Accordingly you are liable for all such abuses, disruptions, infringements, and violations and disorderly conducts caused by your actions!
In short, within your capacity as a senator, your actions or your so called ”use of fundamental rights” was a manifestly flagrant breach, and a betrayal of your duty and allegiance to the Republic which constituted or constitutes the the specific intent on your part to carry out the constitutional crimes of treason, anarchy, and sedition!
So, Mr. Dillon digest or at least get this education henceforth and forthwith, that what you have read from your elementary Civics textbook in which the Constitution informed you of your fundamental rights of the freedom of association, “once you are doing so within the confines of law,” IS SUBJECT TO THE LEGAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL PRINCIPLE OF ABUSE OF RIGHTS!
Is this Sinoe Senator serious? What has Liberia done to deserve people like this Senator?
Why is it that some of these Legislators don’t even understand the Liberian Constitution! Every citizen of Liberia has the Inherent Right, whether a Senator or Yanna Boy, to take part in a Peaceful Protest! Liberia, this is a major problem, when a lawmaker of the Republic makes such ignorant statement against one of the Heroic Lawmakers of our times, Senator Darius Dillon! Mr. Legislator from Sinoe County, what about the War and Economic Crimes Court and the 16 Billion Liberty Dollars and United States 25 Million Dollars?
Elijah Barnard, this senator Darius Dillon is a disappointment , an embarrassment , and a DISGRACE to the legislative branch of government, and the republic as a whole. What inter alia proves this is that here is an IDIOT you have as a senator who does not know about THE abuse of rights nor any idea about exceeding permissible limits via a bus the exercise or use of his fundamental rights within the confines of the law; simply because he is limited to elementary education of rights as he has unintentionally confessed.
You are some of the reasons this government is so damn corrupt and Liberia is what it is today.
So is this true that the Senate has the biggest problem in the country? Leaving major issues that affect the country and placing on the agenda of someone constitutional rights. What Chea wants to achieve?
Lot of irrelevant issues on Senate’s desk than national, indirectly witch hunting credible individuals.
The Senate to probe into constitutional crimes committed By one of its colleagues in a cartel with a diabolical and wicked Boakai, and a notoriously corrupt Benoni Urey in a syndicalist cartel which formented and incited, and fincanced a campaign demanding the removal of the president through a mass protest is what you naively and ignorantly believe is “an irrelevant issue”?
Go back and peruse Article 38 and Article 42 you will realize that they stipulate that “Each House shall adopt its own rules of procedure, enforce order, and with the concurrence of two-thirds of the entire membership, may expel a member for cause, and that Members shall be privileged from arrest while attending, going to or returning from sessions of the Legislature, EXCEPT for treason, felony or breach of the peace”, a crime committed by Darius Dillon and Yekeh Kolubah for which they must be expelled!
So you see, the omission and or action on the part of this high school drop out Senator Darius Dillon has become evidently proven regarding his role in their syndicalist cartel´s treasonous acts of formenting and inciting, and fincancing a campaign to demand the removal of the president through a mass protest on January 6, 2020!
My friends, RIGHTS, WHETHER FUNDAMENTAL OR NOT, ARE NEVER ABSOLUTE!! As others have mentioned here, Dillon as well as Kolubah should know or should have known that been part of any group in a protest demanding the President and of course his or her government to step down, is according to the Liberian and U.S. Constitutions AN ACT OF TREASON!
