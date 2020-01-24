Senate to Investigate Senator Dillon’s Role in January 6 Protest?

A communication requesting plenary of the Senate to investigate the role of Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon in the January 6, 2020 protest “against the President and the government of Liberia,” is reportedly in possession of the Senate’s Secretariat.

The communication, written by Sinoe County Senator, Cllr. Augustine S. Chea, appeared on the agenda of the 4th day sitting, 3rd Session of the 54th Senate. However, the communication was not read in plenary, apparently due to the late arrival of the very Senator Chea to session.

Senator Dillon, who listened to the reading of the agenda by the Secretary of the Senate, appeared more amused, rather than astounded, by the communication from Senator Chea.

Reacting to the appearance of the communication as an item on the agenda, Senator Dillon during an honoring program in his Capitol Building office, recalled that as elementary student years back, he read a Civics textbook in which the Constitution informed him of his fundamental rights of the freedom of association, “once you are doing so within the confines of law.”

“Let the Senate plenary tell me that I have no such rights. Let me make it clear here: if we the Senators in majority refuse to use our responsibility and duty here to the people, and our people decide to come out and express themselves, I will join them, even today,” the senator and outspoken critic of he Weah Administration vowed.

He maintained that if the Senators in the majority were performing their duties, representing their people’s interest in “keeping with their aspirations, there will be no protest in the country. There is protest almost everywhere, some in silence; right in this place there is a protest, the Vice President is protesting; I am waiting for [Senator] Augustine Chea. I want him to understand that I am a Senator for the first county in the Republic of Liberia and the Senator with the biggest mandate in this country. If he does not want my wrath, the wrath of the people of Montserrado and the people of Liberia, including most of them from Sinoe that support me, and if he thinks I am lying, let him ask Representative Munah Pelham.”

Meanwhile, members of the Montserrado University Students Union honored the Senator at his office on Capitol Hill, for exhibiting an incredible character and integrity over the time.

“Your ability to identify contradictions in our society and to fight corruption and Social injustices has distinguished you from your many colleagues, and we see you as our role model. Within the space of approximately five months, you have educated our people that it is good to talk, but that it is [better] to talk and do; and it is against this backdrop that we as executive and members of the Montserrado University Students Union have organized this program to honor you for your pragmatism and fulfillment of the campaign promises,” the students declared.