Senate Secretary Singbeh Takes Issue with Judge Willie

As criminal charges against Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh take another twist this time with communication exchanges between him and some other judges, Singbeh is now pointing fingers at Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court ‘A’ for being behind the exposure of the communications. At the same time, Singbeh has filed a complaint before Chief Justice Francis Korkpor to conduct an immediate investigation as to how his call logs were obtained by Judge Willie when he has no case before his (Judge Willie) court.

Contrary to Singbeh’s accusation, the court has claimed that it was Montserrado County Attorney, Cllr. Edward Martins, who authorized the court to obtain Singbeh’s call logs to help the Liberia National Police (LNP) investigate Singbeh’s company, MHM Eko Liberia Limited, that was allegedly involved in duping the government of its lawful revenue in the amount of US$382,000.

The court source has claimed that the police requested the court to obtain Singbeh’s call logs on grounds that Singbeh had communicated with one Barry F. Tequah, believed to be a broker.

Tequah, the source claims, forged the signature of Mr. Elvis G. Morris, vice president for Strategy and Stakeholders at the Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), on a duty-free document that Tequah used to mislead the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to release ten (10) SINO Dump Trucks and three (3) Axle Flatbeds from the Free Port of Monrovia, causing the government to lose the US$382,000 in revenue generation.

In Singbeh’s communication, which has been widely circulated, he argued that on May 6, 2020, Judge Willie directed the Assistant Clerk, Enoch W. Brooks, to issue a Writ of Subpoena Deces Tecum on the management of Lonestar Cell MTN to appear before the court on the next day, May 7, 2020.

The GSM company, Singbeh’s letter claimed, was to produce details of his call log registration and other relevant information about Singbeh’s communications, as was requested by the police. However, the court source claims that the court was not directly investigating Singbeh to obtain his call logs; it was the police that was investigating Singbeh and had requested the court to invite the GSM Company to produce Singbeh’s call logs to establish if there was any communication between Singbeh and Tequah.

Singbeh’s complaint continues: “Your Honor, it is important to note that at no time that I have had a matter pending before the court or being under investigation by said court, for the period stated in the writ that might have predicated the issuance of said writ on the management of Lonestar Cell MTN to produce my call logs and other information without my knowledge and consent, coupled with presenting said instrument to Judge Willie.”

The court source argued that Singbeh does not necessarily have to be contacted by the court to ask for his call log information.

The source further explained that if a request is made by the County Attorney’s office to the court for call details of an individual, that person is a person of interest and, as such, he or she need not be contacted before asking the GSM Companies to produce his or her call log before the court.

As for Singbeh, the source claimed, he was under investigation by the police and it is the very police that asked the court to instruct the Lonestar Cell MTN to produce his call information, which they did, as provided for by the operational procedure between the court and the police regarding a criminal investigation, with Singbeh’s case being no exception.

The source further explained that under the arrangement, the court officers do not necessarily need the approval of the judge to ask for the call record of a suspected criminal from the GSM Company. “Normally, it is the clerk’s office that can issue that request to the GSM Company for the individual call log and subsequently submitted to the police.” The source however clarified that if the police request is made against companies, such as banking institutions, the judge must first approve before that information can be released to the police.