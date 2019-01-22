Senate Receives Citizenship Clause for Debate

Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morais, has submitted to the Senate for debate an Act: “The Dual Citizens and Nationality Law of 2019.”
Sen. Morais, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a letter to his colleagues that the Act is a proposition intended to form part of other propositions for onward submission to the Liberian people in the pending referendum.
The current Article 28 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia reads: “Any person, at least one of whose parents was a citizen of Liberia at the time of the Person’s birth, shall be a citizen of Liberia; provided that any such person shall upon reaching maturity renounce any other citizenship acquired by virtue of one parent being a citizen of another country. No citizen of the Republic shall be deprived of citizenship or nationality except as provided by law; and no person shall be denied the right to change citizenship or nationality.”
The Maryland County lawmaker, who is also a former superintendent, emphasized that the key word in his bill is the word “RENOUNCE,” which is so clear that one does not need to be a rocket scientist to comprehend by purpose and intent that the article forbids the holding of Liberian citizenship while holding on to one of another country.”
Therefore, Morais maintained, “If the 21st century Liberia should permit dual citizenship, which I think should be considered in some form by leaps and bounds, there is the need to the first amendment Article 28 of the 1986 Constitution to permit the exercise to be discussed comprehensively and considered.”
Consequently, Sen. Morais concluded, “I am submitting Article 28 of the 1986 Constitution to read thus: “Any person, at least one of whose parents is a citizen of Liberia at the time of the person’s birth shall remain a citizen of Liberia. Any such person shall upon reaching maturity continue to be a citizen of Liberia. Citizenship by birth shall remain a right and no citizen of Liberia shall be deprived of citizenship or nationality except as provided by law, and no person shall be denied the right to change citizenship or nationality. This law is applicable to only citizens by birth and naturalized citizens of Negro decent of Liberia.”
It can be recalled that early January 2018, Senators H. Varney Sherman, Geraldine Doe-Sherif, and Armah Zolu Jallah submitted a bill on the Alien & Nationality Law. A debate on that article raised contention from Sen. Morais, who described an amendment on that Bill by the Judiciary Committee as “plagiary.” Now, just about a year later, Sen. Morias is proffering his version.
It can also be recalled that days after the three Senators had submitted the Act on the Alien & Nationality Law, President George Weah in his first Annual Message (Legislative Agenda to the 54th Legislature), called for the amendment of that provision of the Constitution, saying “such does not need to exist in the 21st Century.”
During his presentation on the Act calling for Amendment in the Alien and Nationality, and Dual Citizenship Law last January, Senator Sherman described those laws as “inhumane, cruel and are contrary to the new terms of nationality concepts and practices.”
It seems that lawmakers and executive of Liberia who keep introducing this dual bill have been or are victims of oppression in the United States and other parts of the world which they hope children they have by birth in these places will one day become citizens. We must rule out dual citizenship. It will enslave our future generation to foreign parts. It was before in Liberia and Cape Palmas did join the commonwealth, now Maryland to avoid human trafficking and white slave enrichment. It will encourage slave sellers to come back to sell slaves in Africa along their counter parts including natives involved. It will foster tribalism in the odes. If our children become of age, they will decide their future or identity themselves if some have both or many or different parental identities. Ones Identity is not a hidden compartment. It is easily found by blood, even if a country is country, you can easily tell. What if some from the same tribes or nationalities do not want to be American? Or Liberians, what can you do about that? Also, can you make a black a white? Can you again make an Ashanti a Krahn be Bassa or kpelleh? etc…..other tribes? Can a Gio be an Ebo? Suppose some were differently connected would you want to force their dual contacts if they do not need to? Not everything that may work for other nations will work for Liberia. Let the constitution remain as it is or face the consequences of blood shed as was during the civil war derived from tampering with established laws made by our founders. Lawmakers, Judges, and Executives of Liberia should review past and present laws that will more or less improve the present conditions of the nation its infrastructures and human development instead bills and issues that will once again bring crisis of division again in this nation. Such Officials are suspects of the non decided and may very much deceive the future of the Liberian nation. We will not allow this to happen. Tell the Liberian people. Do not answer me.
We have a pending referendum that has the issue of dual citizenship; why are lawmakers doing this in piece meal?
The world is a global village, citizenship will not protect your share of the economic pie. We must step up and compete and stop hiding behind citizenship. Nigerians, Ghanaian, Guinean and Lebanese come to Liberia and are eating our pie despite not having citizenship. Were I worked, the entire upper management were from East Africa because truly they had the expertise. They were not citizen. Denying anyone citizenship will not protect your land nor your job. The invisible hands determines all that. Finally, Does it make sense to deny someone who was a Liberian Dual Citizenship but give the same to a Guinean/Nigerian/Ghanaian?
I hear ha Sis. Martha. First off, technology turned the world into a global village, not global citizenship(s). Had the latter been the case, Liberians wouldn’t be on TPS/DED for almost two decades. Those qualified would have all been granted citizenship. Racism is still alive, protectionism and nationalism have returned big time too. The POT in the US is not melting these days. The Immigration discourse has changed globally. Liberia needs to put its citizens first just as its being done around the world. Liberians who sought refuge due to the wars should be allowed to become dual citizens. The country will benefit because only Liberians will truly develop the country.
Second, we must make our citizens competitive through through education and access to resources, Improve our legal System to completely do away with impunity and corruption. Create a vibrant middle class in the country. With all these in place, 50 years down the line, reintroduce the debate for a bi-racial society. Most Liberians might embrace the idea. If you try it right now, most Liberians don’t trust their leaders.Most believe that they could lose their land to the highest bi-racial bidders with good bribes. So, Let’s sit down first before we stretch our legs. You can’t stretch your legs while standing up.
Don’t get me wrong. I love diversity but most racially diverse countries have LAWS that one one can mess with. The US is an example.Do you know how many Liberians who tried to transplant corrupt practices are in jail in the US?
