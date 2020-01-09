Senate Pro Tempore Ramps War of Words with Senator Cooper

Senate Pro Tempore Albert Chie has threatened to campaign against Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper to unseat him in the special Senatorial election expected to be held in October this year, thus sparking up a war of words between the two Senators.

Senator Chie, an executive member of the ruling CDC, on Wednesday afternoon wrote in an email: “I will campaign for my party’s candidate in Margibi County or any other candidate who will be supported by my Party.”

In a counter-response, Senator Cooper said: “I consider his statement childish because I was not voted by him… I was voted by the people of Margibi County. And the county needs people like us with integrity and conscience to be in the Senate.” Senator Cooper further said, “I am seeking reelection and, by the grace of God, I will be elected to serve.”

Since his earlier removal as chairman on the Senate’s Public Works Committee under the leadership of former President Pro-Tempore Armah Jallah, Senator Cooper has not ‘headed’ any committee up to now. Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf wrote President Pro Tempore Jallah, complaining Senator Cooper about his ‘radical and unnecessarily oversight’ over the then Public Works Minister Gyude Moore.

Pundits said the communication from then President Sirleaf aided the ousting of Senator Cooper, who was also a staunch critic of the her administration.

As he was in the previous administration, so Senator Cooper remains, now a critic of the George M. Weah Administration.

In Daily Observer’s Wednesday publication, Senator Cooper bluntly said that the Weah Administration has too many incompetent people especially in the Executive Branch of Government and that he needs to institute some stringent measures that will seek the interest of the State rather than an individual.

He argued that the unfortunate prevailing situations — economic hardships, political instability and liquidity — that have hit the country are repercussions of some grave mistakes President Weah had made from the onset of his administration, especially the appointment of several incompetent Liberians who do not have the face and integrity to do the Liberian people’s work.

Senator Cooper revealed that the four collaborating parties, Unity Party, Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress and the All Liberia Party — are considering fielding at least 10 senatorial aspirants with integrity and conscience in the 2020 midterm elections.

He added that a steering committee has been appointed to write-out the framework to scout candidates for the 2020 elections. He pointed out that incumbent Senators who are members of the collaborating parties are given preference; including him, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Senator Darius Dillon and Senator Sando Johnson.

Concerning the political competition in Margibi, Senator Cooper could neither deny nor confirm rumors that the CDC would put up a candidate in Margibi County, but rather support the candidacy of former Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay who currently serves as the Director-General for the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA). However, he believes that the dynamic of politics can change and therefore he expects anything to happen.

A source close to Nuquay, who begged for anonymity, confirmed to the Daily Observer that he Atty. Nuquay will be contesting the 2020 Senatorial seat for Margibi, but on the People’s Unification Party’s ticket.

“As far as we are concerned, we are still collaborating with the Unity Party; it is not to our knowledge that we have shifted to the ruling Party,” the source said.