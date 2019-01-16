Senate Pro Tempore Appeals for No Contest in 2020 Elections

Senate President Pro Tempore Albert Chie has appealed to members of the House of Representatives not to contest in the 2020 senatorial election in order to avoid the surge of probabilities of the re-election of sitting senators.

There are 13 senators who have expressed interest in seeking re-election, including Senators Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence (Grand Bassa), Dan Morias (Maryland), Peter Coleman (Grand Kru), Matthew Jaye (River Gee), Alphonso Gaye (Grand Gedeh), Edward Dagoseh (Grand Cape Mount), Henry Yallah (Bong), Thomas Grupee (Nimba), George Tengbeh (Lofa), Sando Johnson (Bomi), Armah Jallah (Gbarpolu), Oscar Cooper (Margibi) and Dallas Gweh (River Cess).

Sinoe County’s Senatorial seat is still under contention in the Supreme Court, because of alleged election fraud during the bye-election, and Montserrado County Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff would not be participating because of prolonged illness.

The Senate Pro Tempore informed his colleagues from the Lower House that the Senate is reviewing the “Bill of Ineligibility of Sitting Senators and House of Representatives Not to Contest Legislative Elections,” but pointed out that the bill has political and constitutional implications; therefore it would be used to stop sitting members of the House of Representatives not to contest in the 2020 senatorial elections.

“We want to use this time to appeal to our dear colleagues in the House of Representatives, without infringing your constitutional rights, because we know they are very strong; but there is an economic implication in which this economy cannot afford,” Chie said.

The Grand Kru County Senator made the remarks on Monday, January 14, at a reception of the formal opening of the 2nd Session of the 54th Legislature in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building.

Also, at the Rotunda, President George Weah called on the three branches of government to work together and in the interest of the Liberian people.

Weah said working together will ensure that the government meets the expectation of Liberians.

He described 2019 as a “critical year” in the national objective to consolidate peace and take the people out of poverty.

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has meanwhile asked the Liberian people to remain patient, as the government continues to seek their welfare through developmental initiatives across the country.

Chambers however criticized some members of the media for the continued criticism of the government, comparing them to the Rwandan journalists now in prison for inciting that country’s genocide.

The Speaker said the House recorded 57 regular sittings, 43 executive sittings, six special sittings, and 15 extraordinary sittings.

According to him, 26 bills and eight resolutions were passed, including nine that originated from the House of Representatives, and five bills from the Senate.

Twelve bills were passed out of the 17 bills, which originated from the Executive, and eight legislative resolutions were acted upon.

During the first Session, Speaker Chambers said that the House of Representatives conducted 13 public hearings.

“In line with legislative best practice, it is our hope that bills and resolutions pending in the committee room, which account for 53 in total, will be properly scrutinized for prompt plenary’s action,” the Speaker said.