Senate Pleads for Economic Relief for Citizenry

The Senate is seeking a leadership discussion with President George M. Weah to strategize ways to find an economic relief for the citizens in the wake of the stay-home mandate.

According to a release, the Senate also wants President George M. Weah to address the nation on issues of national concern.

Members of the Senate in session on Tuesday March 24, 2020, said the proposed discussion is necessary to bring relief to the Citizens as the government of Liberia enforces measures for non-essential workers to stay home.

Sitting in their respective seats six (6) feet apart in the joint chambers of the Legislature with their masks on, the Senate says if the citizens, especially those who depend on the regular sales from their market daily to feed their families must stay home to abide by the health regulations put in place by the Government, the need for the Government to come to their needs must be considered.

The decision by the senate to call on its Leadership to discuss with President Weah was triggered by a regular briefing from Senator Peter S. Coleman who chairs the Senate Committee on health and also represents the Senate on the incident Management Team set up to combat the Coronavirus.

Bringing the Senate up to speed with the latest updates on the status of the pandemic in the Country the Chairman of the Senate Statutory Committee on Health, Dr. Peter Coleman noted that the three persons who were confirmed positive are still in stable condition and are almost in their 14 day incubation period.

Senate Coleman further disclosed that Liberia will receive masks and other safety materials from the African Union, based on a donation to that body by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and the Alibaba Foundation.

Addressing the concern of the Senate for the Government to address the Economic needs of the Citizens, Senator Coleman also informed the Plenary of the Senate that although there is a package of US$15 million from the World Bank toward the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, there is no straight jacket spending on the amount. He said with the new request for economic relief, the Government can possibly meet the World Bank and find a way to bring economic relief to the population.

Accordingly, the Senate has acknowledged the efforts of Health Teams which are collaborating with all, including the Ministry of Justice, and National Security institutions to ensure that the measures to fight the virus are adhered to.

In another development, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions, Sinoe Senator, J. Milton Teahjay, says the Committee will this Friday conduct confirmation hearing for the newly nominated commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Addressing Reporters Tuesday at his Capitol Hill office, Senator Teahjay said all is now set for his committee to carry on what he calls, “diligence” of the nominee in line with Article 54 of the Constitution of Liberia.

He said though the Country is engaged with the fight of the deadly Coronavirus the committee will duly observe all health measures during the conduct of the hearing.

Senator Teahjay at the same time indicated that inquires and concerns of the public will be taken into consideration during the hearing.

It can be re-called that recently President George M. Weah nominated Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudika as Chairman; Davidetta Brown-Lasannah, Co-Chair; Cllr. Emmerstine Morgan-Awar, Commissioner; Floyd Sayor, Commissioner; Barsee Kpankpa,Commissioner; and Josephine Kou Gaye, Commissioner of the National Elections Commission, pending confirmation actions by the Liberian Senate.