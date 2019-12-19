Senate Permits CBL to Print L$4Bn

But again declines request on L$35 billion
“Fellow citizens, we wish to confirm that the request to print L$4 billion of additional banknotes, has been received from the Central Bank of Liberia, through the office of the President of Liberia, and the Liberian Senate has accordingly approved this request, subject to receiving the appropriate documentation from the House of Representatives,” Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie told Legislative reporters last night.
Speaking in the Annex Chambers of the Senate, during the close of one of the Legislature’s unprecedented several recalls, Senator Chie disclosed that the Senate has once more declined to approve the earlier request from the CBL to print L$35 billion of a new family of Liberian dollar currency. “This request is in committee room, and discussion on this request will continue next year.”
Senator Chie intimated the Senate’s concern about the current state of the economy and the potential threat of its non performance to national security; “therefore, during this special session, plenary mandated me to appoint a committee of six Senators, chaired by Senator Varney G. Sherman, to gather appropriate information, conduct economic analysis and propose ways which will assist in the revival of the economy.”
Based on that committee’s extensive discussions with various economic experts, including former bank executives, fiscal managers of the economy, the Pro Temp said it has submitted a report to plenary from which he assured an aide-memoire will be derived and presented to President George Weah shortly.
The Pro Temp then lauded the International Monetary Fund for admitting Liberia into its program and pledged the Senate’s fullest cooperation to ensure its success in the country.
He once again assured the Government’s commitment to the payment of civil servants salaries for the months of October and November, during this festive season; “and salaries will be normalized by the end of February.”
Meanwhile, Protemp Chie has disclosed the confirmation of the Chairman-designate of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr A. Ndubuisi Nwabudiki.
wow printing money with no backing. Printing money just for the christmas spending for civil servants. ARE THERE ANY ECONOMISTS IN LIBERIA:? this is the worst batch of clowns in the history of africa. there are no financial goals for liberia. No Plans. No fiscal policies. I will kiss my US citizenship papers when i wake up in the morning.
Some of the most valuable lesson you can learn from other countries, is seeing the disasters their policies have produced. In 2007, Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe, ordered his Central Bank Governor to print an additional 1 trillion Zimbabwean Dollars to pay civil servants (to celebrate Christmas). With that kind of money in their pockets, Zimbabwean civil servants went on a Christmas shopping spree!
But guess what happened?? Every Zimbabwean, poor and rich, saw the value of their money vanish. Why? Because when you pint money out of thin air, you unleash hyperinflation. Any hyperinflation debases your currency.
After Weah’s “infusion” of 4 billion Liberian dollars into the economy, you will need a wheelbarrow full of Liberian Dollars, just to buy a loaf of Fanti bread, to feed your family for Christmas. Compliments of the season.
Martin Scott, Zimbabwe IS NOT Liberia; nor is this government or Liberia the only one which has taken such measures.
Zamawa, what’s the difference between what Zimbabwe did and what Weah, in Liberia is doing??
Expect to print additional banknotes in 3 months, in 6 months, in 9 months, until the 35 billion can be printed.
However, don’t forget the boomerang effects on the economy.
Instead of adding values, print money
Hahaha… Who is Sen. Chea informing, that the Senate has approved of the printing of 4 billion LD? Who, in his/her right mind, didn’t know that you would approve. This is no news, Hon. Chea, so stop wasting our time. Just move your office to the Foreign Ministry, and assume your role, as a secretary to President Weah. We have ceased to recognize your significance, a long time ago. Go right ahead, and please yourselves.
I really share your concern! Not just economists, specialists of other backgrounds can do something to help our sagging economy.
Mr. Concerned Liberian, I am kind of disappointed in you though. You’re going to kiss your US citizenship document? Shame on you. I was hoping that you would go to Maryland county to turn things around. There you are saying “bye-bye” the motherland? C’on man.
Let’s go back home to get things done.
