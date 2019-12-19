Senate Permits CBL to Print L$4Bn

But again declines request on L$35 billion

“Fellow citizens, we wish to confirm that the request to print L$4 billion of additional banknotes, has been received from the Central Bank of Liberia, through the office of the President of Liberia, and the Liberian Senate has accordingly approved this request, subject to receiving the appropriate documentation from the House of Representatives,” Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie told Legislative reporters last night.

Speaking in the Annex Chambers of the Senate, during the close of one of the Legislature’s unprecedented several recalls, Senator Chie disclosed that the Senate has once more declined to approve the earlier request from the CBL to print L$35 billion of a new family of Liberian dollar currency. “This request is in committee room, and discussion on this request will continue next year.”

Senator Chie intimated the Senate’s concern about the current state of the economy and the potential threat of its non performance to national security; “therefore, during this special session, plenary mandated me to appoint a committee of six Senators, chaired by Senator Varney G. Sherman, to gather appropriate information, conduct economic analysis and propose ways which will assist in the revival of the economy.”

Based on that committee’s extensive discussions with various economic experts, including former bank executives, fiscal managers of the economy, the Pro Temp said it has submitted a report to plenary from which he assured an aide-memoire will be derived and presented to President George Weah shortly.

The Pro Temp then lauded the International Monetary Fund for admitting Liberia into its program and pledged the Senate’s fullest cooperation to ensure its success in the country.

He once again assured the Government’s commitment to the payment of civil servants salaries for the months of October and November, during this festive season; “and salaries will be normalized by the end of February.”

Meanwhile, Protemp Chie has disclosed the confirmation of the Chairman-designate of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, Mr A. Ndubuisi Nwabudiki.