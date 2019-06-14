Senate Hails Liberians’ Political Maturity

-Promises to look into protesters’ petition

Liberians are being hailed home and abroad for gradually embracing civility, tolerance and above all, peace. But those receiving giant share of these commendations are those who recently participated in the planned June 7 mass protest for exhibiting maturity, by avoiding violence throughout the exercise.

The government of President George Weah is also being hailed for providing the platform for the civility and peace that characterized the protest—at which the Liberia National Police (LNP) at the center of everything good that transpired on the grounds of the Capitol Building, and other routes that were used to converged Capitol Hill on that day.

Since the much publicized protest was held, both the local and international community have expressed a lot of commendations. On the local scene, stakeholders continue to hail the protesters and the government for manner in which the both parties conducted themselves.

The latest to join the fray is the members of the senate, who said that Liberians have again proven to the world that they are growing mature politically.

“Contrary to this thought about the protest as a violent and destructive venture, Liberians have shown to the world that we are now maturing politically, and that we can accommodate each other in expressing views and or grievances to our government through a peaceful assembly, without infringing on the rights of others and with government’s presence to provide maximum security to protect both the protesters and non-protesters,” the Senate said in a statement on Thursday.

It said the peaceable manner in which the protest was held is clear demonstration of the maturity of the protesters and the government. “This is something that must be commended and encouraged by all Liberians,” the statement, signed by the senate’s director of Public Affairs, Jarlawah A. Tonpo, said.

“We wish to express our appreciation to President Weah and all our national security apparatuses for the high level of maturity and professionalism exhibited during the entire process,” the statement added.

“The senate extends its profound thanks and appreciation to the Government and people of Liberia, the planners and participants of the Friday, June 7, 2019 protest under the banner of the “Council of Patriots (CoP),” it said.

The senate noted that it is now convinced from all indications that Liberians, the government and the people, have seen the need to maintain and protect the peace “for which we, as a people, have made significant sacrifices over the years.”

Meanwhile, the senate has promised to look into the protesters’ petition, and with consultation, address some of the issues flagged by the disenchanted population.

“The senate seizes itself of those provisions as contained in the petition, and will take the appropriate steps to address them,” the statement said.

The House of Elders however lauded the United Nations, African Union, EU, ECOWAS and Others for their tireless mediation efforts that contributed to making the protest peaceful.

The Liberian Senate also described the international community as “not just a friend in need, but it is Liberia’s true friend indeed.”