Senate Cuts Short Easter Break to Address State of Emergency

The Senate, in response to President George Weah’s declaration of the State of Emergency for the Coronavirus, is to convene this Monday, April 13, 2020 to discuss the merit and demerit of the state of emergency to concurr, amend or reject the imposition.

President Weah on last Wednesday, April 8, 2020 declared a state of emergency in consonance with Article 86 of the Liberian Constitution, ordering the Legislature to act on his order the following day to ensure that the SoE holds.

However, prior to, and right after the declaration, the Legislature had not received a communication from the Executive for state of emergency until over the weekend when it was confirmed that the President’s request has been received.

In this regard, the President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Senator Albert T. Chie has requested his Colleagues to shorten their Easter Break to return to the Capital this Monday, April 13, 2020.

According to a Statement from the Senate’s Press and Public Affairs, the Leadership of the Senate will first meet on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 11 am in the Conference room of the President Pro Tempore’s Capitol Building Office to set the stage for the resumption of Legislative activities. Thereafter, the Senate will be informed about the date of Plenary Sittings.

Meanwhile, Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie is thanking the public for being law-abiding as they observe the State of Emergency and follow the Health Protocols instituted by health authorities. He praised Liberians for being courageous in withstanding the test of time the Coronavirus crisis.

He further noted that with the commitment seen in both the Government and the Public to fight this deadly disease, he is optimistic that it will soon become a history, assuring further that the people of Liberia will shortly defeat COVID-19 as it was done with EBOLA. He urged the public to keep their faith in God, rest and be assured that the Senate has cut off its Easter Break and will be in session during this period to keep an eye on the situation.