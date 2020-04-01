Senate C’ttee, Political Parties Dabate NEC Appointments

The Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions yesterday held open door consultative discussions with national opposition political parties regarding some individuals recently nominated to the National Elections Commission.

The meeting held in the Joint Chambers of the Legislature, was attended by representatives of several opposition parties, among them Unity Party, Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress, All Liberia Party, the True Whig Party and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Allotting 25 minutes to each party to present reasons against the Senate’s confirmation of three of the six nominees, the parties referenced their earlier communication under the signature of twelve (12) opposition parties to the Senate Committee, especially against the NEC chairman-designate, Cllr. Nwabudike.

However, speaking in defense of the President’s nominations, the Chairman of CDC, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, maintained that the Chairman-designate was not only very qualified for the post, but that he was legally a Liberian.

Mr. Morlu then plunged into the historicity of Nigerians who have held prominent posts in the country since its founding, including the Presidency; he was specific with the election of E. J. Roye as President in 1871, under the ticket of the True Whig Party.

Representative Acarous Gray, like chairman Morlu, emphasized that the CDC sees no issues with the nominations, and that the party was willing to accept anyone that is confirmed at NEC.

But in counter-argument, Liberty Party Senator Abraham Darius Dillon clarified that the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions was in no error in judgment to invite the political parties, “because these political parties represent the views and opinions of the people; CDC should learn that.”

Continuing his presentation on behalf of his party, Senator Dillon noted: “CDC’s outbursts that in 1871, True Whig Party elected a Nigerian, so in 2020 we should do the same. Dear CDC, the 1847 Constitution of Liberia was abrogated and replaced by the 1986 Constitution. Under the 1847 Constitution, the criteria to become citizen and President of Liberia is different from the 1986 Constitution Under which we are operating.”

Meanwhile, the confirmation hearing of Cllr Nwabudike will continue at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon in the Joint Chambers.