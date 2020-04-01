Senate C’ttee, Political Parties Dabate NEC Appointments

The Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions yesterday held open door consultative discussions with national opposition political parties regarding some individuals recently nominated to the National Elections Commission.
The meeting held in the Joint Chambers of the Legislature, was attended by representatives of several opposition parties, among them Unity Party, Liberty Party, Alternative National Congress, All Liberia Party, the True Whig Party and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.
Allotting 25 minutes to each party to present reasons against the Senate’s confirmation of three of the six nominees, the parties referenced their earlier communication under the signature of twelve (12) opposition parties to the Senate Committee, especially against the NEC chairman-designate, Cllr. Nwabudike.
However, speaking in defense of the President’s nominations, the Chairman of CDC, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, maintained that the Chairman-designate was not only very qualified for the post, but that he was legally a Liberian.
Mr. Morlu then plunged into the historicity of Nigerians who have held prominent posts in the country since its founding, including the Presidency; he was specific with the election of E. J. Roye as President in 1871, under the ticket of the True Whig Party.
Representative Acarous Gray, like chairman Morlu, emphasized that the CDC sees no issues with the nominations, and that the party was willing to accept anyone that is confirmed at NEC.
But in counter-argument, Liberty Party Senator Abraham Darius Dillon clarified that the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions was in no error in judgment to invite the political parties, “because these political parties represent the views and opinions of the people; CDC should learn that.”
Continuing his presentation on behalf of his party, Senator Dillon noted: “CDC’s outbursts that in 1871, True Whig Party elected a Nigerian, so in 2020 we should do the same. Dear CDC, the 1847 Constitution of Liberia was abrogated and replaced by the 1986 Constitution. Under the 1847 Constitution, the criteria to become citizen and President of Liberia is different from the 1986 Constitution Under which we are operating.”
Meanwhile, the confirmation hearing of Cllr Nwabudike will continue at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon in the Joint Chambers.
Using past mistakes as justification for making more mistakes in this day and age is foolish on the part of Morlu and Gray. Plain and Simple.
In fact, this defense means that Morlu, Gray, and George Weah clearly knew that this man was a Nigerian national but they wanted him to head NEC because in the past, other Nigerians have serve in the Liberian government.
They have just proved to the Liberian people that they are Unpatriotic Hypocrites..!
Wow, Wow, Wow…!
Benefit of the doubt will go to Representative Gray for his conciliatory statement to the Senate Committee. That CDC sees no issue with the nomination or ( perhaps the nominee) that the party was willing to accept any one that is confirmed at the National Elections Commission. This can be seen that Representative Gray has his doubts about the Chairman designate for the Commission, and finds it too difficult to continue to battle for his confirmation. But will rather see that other nominees be accepted for the position at NEC. But did Representative Gray throw the Chairman designate under the bus just to see that other nominees are given the chance to serve their country ? Or was he responding to the red light signal coming from all directions of the country against the Nigerian naturalized citizen of Liberia ? What exactly it is , the conciliatory tone from the lawmaker is good for the unity of the country. Which has politically divided the country against the confirmation of the Chairman designate. The lawmaker must have saved George from a political fight and embarrassment with the general public who are against the nomination of the Nigerian born naturalized citizen of Liberia. Something which George was surely going to lose in the public domain. While governing over a divided nation in the face of the Coronavirus. The divided opinions from both members of the ruling party said it all . That the party was not united and prepared to take a political fight with the general public, especially prominent citizens of the Republic that have expressed their displeasure and opposition to the Chairman designate. This conciliatory statement to the Committee Chairman by the lawmaker must be seen that the regime has given up the political fight for the designate. And that the Senate Committee can confirmed other nominees as they see fit to do. As that will be acceptable to the regime. Cooler head has prevailed and won the day . After this faceoff, the lawmakers on both sides must restructured that Commission by decreasing the political influence of the presidency. Instead of taking unnecessary time off to travel the world over with pay. While there are constitutional provisions that needs to be reviewed to meet present days reality. And clearly , the provision concerning the Elections Commission needs fixing. So why do we have the governance Commission for ? Work along with them and find solutions.