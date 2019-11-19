Senate Awaits President Weah’s Proclamation

— Extraordinary session may now start next week

President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Albert Tugbe Chie on Monday, November 18, 2019, informed this newspaper that the Legislature is awaiting a proclamation from President George Weah for their possible return next week.

He confirmed that his office has received a letter from the President, requesting the lawmakers’ return for ‘extraordinary session’ which would run up to December 11, 2019.

Protemp Chie clarified reports that lawmakers, especially the Senators, have already signed a resolution for their return, which was earlier scheduled for yesterday (midday).

“Firstly, we could not meet today (yesterday), because a good number of our Senators are currently visiting their constituencies, and it will take time to get them here easily; secondly, we are yet to receive proclamation from the President, which will state the reasons for our return,” the Grand Kru County Senator told our Legislative reporter.

Chie further clarified that the speculation of printing money to pay civil servants, especially for the Christmas season is unlikely to be part of any proclamation that will be sent to the lawmakers by President Weah.

Even though representatives from Crane, the company that printed the controversial L$16 billion are in town, President Pro Tempore Chie ruled out any possibility that they are here for arrangements to print the so called new banknotes for government.

On public speculation that the lawmakers are recalled to allow the government to print L$35 billion, Chie was noncommittal and maintained that the President will help solve those speculations when he issues the proclamation upon his return to the country in the next few days.

However he, said that the printing of the new banknotes is not an immediate event, especially when the confirmation hearing for the newly nominated Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), is yet to take place.

Our reporter, who visited the grounds of the Capitol Building, observed that except for the President Pro tempore, who was in his office, only one Senator was spotted in that vicinity, Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson.