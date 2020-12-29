Sen. Tokpa Promises to Work with Bong Legislative Caucus

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Commissions and Agencies, Bong County Senator, Dr. Henrique Flomo Tokpa, has pledged his unflinching willingness to work with members of the Bong County Legislative Caucus. Sen. Tokpa told journalists on Monday, December 28, that only a united team will help bring the necessary and most needed economic and social development to Bong County and its citizens.

Commended the people of Bong County for the maturity they demonstrated during the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections he said: “Our kinsmen have again demonstrated at the highest level that they are peace-loving people who have confidence in the democratic process.”

Senator Tokpa asserted that he is yet to hear any news of violence in any part of Bong County during and after the election, something he is well pleased about.

Dr. Tokpa noted that unlike some other counties where there were reports of violence, Bong County remains very calm and peaceful even if the result did not favor some of the citizens.

He however, urged citizens of the county not to allow the results of the election to divide them, noting that there can only be one winner in an election.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tokpa has congratulated outgoing Deputy House Speaker Prince Moye for his victory in the just ended senatorial election in that County.

He promised to work with Senator-elect Moye and other members of the Bong Legislative Caucus in fostering peace, reconciliation and development in the county as he has always done since his ascendency to the Senate in 2018. The veteran educator succeeded former two-time Senator, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, after she teamed up with President George Manneh Weah to win the 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections as vice President.