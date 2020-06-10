Senate Judiciary C’ttee Probes Cllr. Nwabudike’s Stay at LACC

— Sen Dillon says LACC Article VI has been violated

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has drawn to the attention of the Liberian Senate that Cllr Ndubusi Nwabudike, serving as head of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), violates Part VI, Section 6.3 of the Act creating that Commission.

The section contained in Senator Dillon’s communication says, among other things, that: “Only citizens of Liberia are qualified and eligible to serve on the Commission.”

Section 6.3 of the LACC is quoted thus: “Each member of the Commission shall be a Liberian citizen, not less than 30 years of age, of good moral character in the community and with proven record in anti-Corruption advocacy in professional training, and/or experienced in law enforcement, accounting, auditing or related field. The membership of the Commission shall also be drawn to reflect the broad spectrum of society, provides further that no two commissioners shall have the same county of origin and all shall not be of the same gender.”

In his communication read before plenary yesterday, Senator Dillon noted that he holds firmly that, “Mr. Nwabudike, a citizen of Nigeria by birth, has not demonstrated or proven to be a Liberian in manner of acquisition of Liberian citizenship, as he claimed before this august body during his confirmation hearing. In view of the above, I wish to formally invite the intervention of the Senate to this matter of national concern and impress upon my distinguished colleagues, to take keen interest and ensure that the proper and appropriate measure be taken to uphold, protect and defend the integrity and credibility of the LACC from being abused and violated.”

It may be recalled that few months ago, in a letter to the Liberian Senate, President George Manneh Weah nominated Cllr. Nwabudike for the post of Chairman of the National Elections Commission. But, during the confirmation hearing, after sustained contradictions in his credentials, especially his multiple dates of birth, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Commissions and Agencies called it a day and halted his confirmation hearing.

“Mr witness, I think the Committee has heard enough, right now it is clear that there are issues that need to be further explained… at this point we will end the confirmation hearing; and Sergeant, you may proceed to discharge the witness.”

That was how the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies and Commissions, Senator J. Milton Teahjay, abruptly ended the confirmation proceedings for the Chairman-designate of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike.

However, in an apparent move to save Cllr. Nwabudike from further disgrace, President Weah preempted the Senate Committee report by withdrawing the nomination of Mr. Nwabudike. The Senate committee’s report never reached the Senate Chambers for obvious reason.

Meanwhile, through a motion, Senator Dillon’s letter was forwarded to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, chaired by Senator H. Varney Sherman to report to plenary next Wednesday.