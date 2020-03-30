Sen. Dillon to Prove Cllr. Nwabudike’s ‘Fraudulent’ Citizenship

-As the NEC Chairman designate faces Senate Today
The issues of maligned integrity, split loyalty, and opaque neutrality continue to be a point of contention against President George Weah’s controversial nomination of Chairman at the National Elections Commission (NEC), Cllr. Austin Nbudusi Nwabudike — a “naturalized Liberian” with a Nigerian lineage.
Opposition to Cllr. Nwabudike’s appointment and the accompanying criticisms are becoming incessant by the day and seem not to be going away, not anytime soon.
To add what appears to be an insult to injury, a member of the Senate has said that he would prove beyond every reasonable doubt that the NEC pick obtained Liberian citizenship by fraudulent means.
Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon, is slightly shifting from the crux of the barrage of criticisms against the nominee, as they may not bear constitutional backing as being insinuated by proponents of the regime, to a more constitutionally substantive argument—the legitimacy of Cllr. Nwabudike’s naturalization/citizenship.
Speaking on a local radio station over the weekend, Senator Dillon said, “From what I have gathered so far, I want to be convinced that Nwabudike became Liberian citizen fraudulently. And we will endeavor to prove that.”
This means that that the designated NEC Chairman should not only brace himself to face the Senate to justify why he should be considered for the post but to also convince them how he got his citizenship.
The impossibility, according to the Montserrado County Lawmaker, would probably lead to charges of perjury and possible prosecution.
“The law says if it can be proven that one obtained such status through fraudulent means, it can be withdrawn from you and you can be prosecuted for perjury in accordance with the law,” Dillon said, adding that this latest nomination has exposed Cllr. Nwabudike’s fraudulent nature.
“It is my understanding that he took up citizenship in the early 2000s at which time he was already a lawyer and practicing law under our jurisprudence. And if he did that, then he is a dumb Lawyer.
“Nwabudike stated that his father came here 1946 and returned ‘home’ in the 1960s after Nigeria gained independence. How can you say he Went back ‘HOME’ when he had already denounced Nigeria as home and took up Liberian citizenship? He also said he came back to Liberia as a result of the Nigerian civil war, also known as the Biafra war. He again returned to Nigeria in 1971 and did return since.”
He also said When one is nominated, the Senate rules state that the nominee must send his/her Curriculum Vitae (CV) and other relevant documents that represent that individual. Though Cllr. Nwabudike has presented his CV, Senator Dillon said members of that body are yet to see any attachment of his naturalization papers to validate his citizenship status.
“We will be demanding those records so that we can scrutinize them. And if we find out that he obtained our citizenship fraudulently, we will call for his prosecution in addition to denying the NEC top post,” he stated.
“So, for instance, if the evidence can be shown that the subject under discussion benefited from a privilege or right under dubious means, said privilege and right can be withdrawn; and said person can be prosecuted for perjury under the law if the benefit thereof was obtained under Oath,” Dillon said on his social media platform.
Dillon emphasized that he can prove that He said Cllr. Nwabudike’s mother was never a Liberian by any means. “She could not and did not come from Bomi. The stories that his mother hailed from Bomi are totally false and misleading.”
Nwabudike has also not shown proof that his father was a “Naturalised Liberian.” So, it is unsettled yet that he acquired Liberian citizenship under his father’s ALLEGED naturalization. We are waiting for this proof!”
In the argument of natural-born and naturalized citizen at NEC, Dillon said there is no way that logic and good reasoning will agree that a naturalized citizen that should be the one to pronounce a President and Vice President.
Though Weah said during his inauguration that Liberians should not judge him by the eloquence of his speeches but on the quality of the decisions he makes, Dillon said it is unfortunate that the President is poor and inefficient in the singular quality that he boasts of to the Liberian people.
“The quality of most of the decisions that the President is making are terrible. His choices at the NEC are the latest cases in point.
He said all Liberty Party Senators are resolved to vote against the nominee. “This is the position of the party and no one dare go against the will of our beloved Liberty Party.
“Weah and his gangs are already ruthless with the State security apparatuses. He has destroyed the judiciary, the courts,” said the Senator.
“The soul of our democracy is guided by the NEC and the good governance that comes out of our electoral processes. We cannot allow ourselves to travel the wrong path again. And this is why we want to ensure that the right things are done,” Senator Dillon added.
“If we don’t stop this nightmare that is hovering over our NEC and the electoral process, we will be doing this country no good,” he said.
There are arguments that the NEC nominee has previously been confirmed by the Senate, thus, why would he now be rejected?
On the issue of previous confirmation for other posts, Senator Dillon said, “We will save the argument or justification about ‘the man has been confirmed once before by the Senate. Yes, no argument or justification over this. The Senate may have been in error not doing due diligence at the time. Notwithstanding, it does not stop, prohibit, prevent or disallow the Senate from rejecting him now for cause(s) as may be deemed by the very Senate.
“In the practice of law, where there is ‘new discovery’ to act upon a thing already acted upon, a person enjoying a privilege can still be denied or deprived of enjoying the very thing and other such things going forward.”
Senator Dillon, you are such a smart guy! No doubt the Liberians overwhelmingly voted you. Be strong in the fight, your logic shall sail through. #WeNeedMoreDillons
The nomination of this Nigerian con-artist is further proof that Pres. Weah is insincere and does not have the country at heart as he has claimed over the years. Our president has continuously, boldly, and shamelessly put foreigners’ interest before Liberians as long doing so personally benefits him. So his whole “Liberians will not be spectators in their own economy” speech was just one BIG LIE. Our president should be ashamed of himself for attempting to force a Nigerian criminal on us to determine the future of our democracy.
The “love” he has for market women was also displayed at Waterside market on Sunday by breaking market tables. How can you take away the people’s livelihood when you have no means of giving them subsidies? Liberians will learn the hard way. Most of us told them that this electing this president would be a huge mistake. Their eyes are opening “small small”. I hope they vote CDC out in 2020 and 2023.
i KNEW this high school drop out(WHO IS TELLING US NOTHING BUT ”THEYSAY”) would only come out here to disgrace himself. He does not even know about one’s original ‘home”’ and one’s adopted ”home.” Hence he spews such stupidity as ”How can you say he Went back ‘HOME’ when he had already denounced Nigeria as home and took up Liberian citizenship? ”
Mr. fool Dillon,when Charles DB. King left his original homeland of Sierra Leone and became President of his adopted homeland Liberia, THAT DID NOT AND COULD NOT CHANGE THE IMMUTABLE FACT THAT SIERRA LEONE REMAINED HIS ORIGINAL HOMELAND.
And that was exactly the case with Nwabudike’s dad who left his adopted homeland and returned to his original homeland. When I saw the headline on you on such matter as this, I knew you were simply disgracing yourself again.
Now get this into your high school drop out head! What matters in such scenario is ”THE GENUINE CONNECTION” one has with his adopted homeland or his original homeland. Nwabudike’s dad had a GENUINE CONNECTION with Liberia.
And so in terms of diplomatic protection on behalf of Nwabudike’s dad at the time, it is Liberia who had the right and power to exercise that diplomatic protection on behalf of Nwasbudike’s Sr. on the diplomatic plane and within any court of Law! And from all indications this is the same case with Nwabudike Jr.! He has A GENUINE CONNECTION with Liberia than his original homeland Nigeria..
Dillon, you have come here to disgrace yourself again. DILLON GO BACK TO SCHOOL AND COMPLETE YOUR HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATION, AND MOVE ON TO COLLEGE, AND STOP DISGRACING YOURSELF ALL THE TIME1
Kou it is you who have disgraced your self, because you have no clue what you are talking about. You don’t even know the difference between an adopted home and a naturalized home. The senator is a sound, Smart and intelligent man, and Montserrado and country are blessed to have him as senator. No amount of nonsense from hater like you Will distracts him from doing the Liberian people Job
Mr Wilson, I must commend you for your comment, but I can assure you that the President’s nominee Mr Nwabudike will be our country’s next NEC boss.Most of our problems have been with the Legislators.They are so greedy for money that love for country hardly crosses their mindsThe Legislature is unarguely one place in government where dishoesty is mostly practised.
Mr. Dillion is a man of integrity and principle¡he has proven that time and again.But to win a fight like this for the Liberian people in the midst of selfish, corrupt law makers might even cause his life.
Mr Dahn, as a patriot, it is important to rank integrity and country over politics. If it is established that this particular nominee, fraudulently obtained his Naturalized certificate why shouldn’t he rejected by senate? to suggest that he will be confirmed at cost is ridiculous