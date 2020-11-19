Sen. Dillon Names Campaign Team

Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon, yesterday announced a huge number of members of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and ordinary citizens on his campaign team for his reelection in the December 8, 2020 Senatorial Elections.

Senator Dillon’s decision came hours after the Supreme Court announced the lifting of the temporary stay order on elections campaign and other related matters.

At a well-attended press briefing at the Liberty Party headquarters which was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Unity Party, Mo Ali, Senator Dillon named Mr. Martin Saye Kullah of the Liberty Party as General Campaign Manager and Coordinator, and Ulysses Barchu of the Alternative National Congress as Deputy Campaign Coordinator.

Senator Dillon also named heads of the four political parties as members of his advisory team, including former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of Unity Party; Benoni Urey, All Liberian Party; Alexander B. Cummings, Chairman of the CPP and leader of Alternative National Congress; and Madam Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of the Liberty Party.

The Chairman of the Friends of Dillon in the Diaspora, Emmanuel Yatoe, and Madam Hawa Y. Moore were also named as Diaspora Campaign Coordinator and Deputy, respectively.

At home, Senator Dillon named Abel Plackie as head of press and public affairs; John O Karngba, head of operations and logistics; and Momoh Sambola of ALP as head of auxiliaries. Dillon also named heads of other areas, including heads of campaign security strategy, and head of his poll-watching committee.

Others on the team include Mr. Musa Hassan Bility, head of campaign strategy, with United States-based Henry P. Costa, Steven Johnson, and Christian B Marshall as parts.

Messrs Edward Klah Toomey, Patrick Honnah, and Mohammed Ali are members of the still to be tabulated communication team; while W. Powell, Priscilia Cooper Abram, and Telia Urey are on the budget and finance team.

“But all persons of Montserrado County that support our campaign, you are members of our campaign.”

During the briefing, Senator Dillon also disclosed that his campaign team has received the amount of LRD2,165.225.00 in cash from the “Dollar for Dillon” rally held by Friends of Dillon Liberia, and thanked the Diaspora group for their initial cash support of US$10,000.

Meanwhile, Friends of Dillon in Clara Town, West Point and across the 17 electoral districts of Montserrado were also named as members of the campaign coordination team, with the Liberty Party headquarter serving as a base.