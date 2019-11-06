Sekou Keita Appointed FC Fassell President

Former president of the Invincible Eleven (IE) Majestic Sports Association, Sekou Keita, has resurfaced in football administration following his appointment as president of Second Division club FC Fassell.

Keita previously served as interim president of IE after serving in the position for about two years, but eventually resigned after the sports association failed to conduct election for permanent officials.

“After several consultations and, taking into consideration of your vast experiences both as a former player and administrator, you are hereby appointed as president of Football Club Fassell,” the club said in its official communication to Keita.

Keita’s appointment took immediate effect as of November 1, 2019, and will serve in the position for a duration of two years.

Fassell will play in the Second division of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) 2019/2020 league season after they were relegated during the previous season.

Dubbed the “Soccer Missionaries,” Fassell finished in the 11th position of the 2018/2019 LFA league season. They collected 15 points from 22 games by winning three and drawing six.

It was a disappointing moment for the Soccer Missionaries during the 2017/18 league season, when they were at the verge of clinching the first division title, but lost the championship after they suffered a 12-point deduction for featuring ineligible players in different matches.

The new FC Fassell president’s main focus will be on the introduction of strategies to help the team gain promotion to the First Division league.