Seized Bush Meat Burnt at FDA

In yet another action against the wanton and illegal hunting and killing of protected animals set aside by law, authorities at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, confiscated and subsequently burnt a large quantity of bush meat, including 1,156 pieces, which the management claimed was seized from ordinary “meat sellers,” the FDA said in a release.

According to the release, the meat were confiscated at three locations — Owensgrove, Grand Bassa County; the Gola National Park and in Yarkpa Town, Grand Cape Mount County. FDA says it remains firm in confiscating and burning of bush meat as a way of sending a clear caveat to all those who are in the constant habit of destroying the generation of “protected animals for their own selfish economic gains.”

At the FDA main office in Bernard Farm, where the bags of meat were set ablaze in the presence of international partners, Jerry Yormah, FDA Technical Manager for Commercial Department, reiterated calls on all illegal hunters and poachers to desist from depleting the generation of protected animals. Doing so, he said, is counterproductive to the principle of conservation of nature and the CITE Convention, to which Liberia is a signatory.

Yormah said Liberia, being a CITE compliant country, will continue to exert all in its power to protect and conserve biodiversity in the country at all times in the interest of future generations.

“We are obeying the dictates of the law, which forbids the massive destruction of protected species. Our action should not be seen as hampering people’s economic venture. Rather, it should be seen as obeying the law that mandates us to protect those animals set aside to be protected at all times,” Mr. Yormah said.

He further described conservation practices as fundamentally important as far as implementing the ‘3Cs’ method in the forestry sector is concerned, a method which remains the guiding principle upon which FDA basically operates.

Yormah added that Liberia cannot afford to lose track on the importance and relevance of the conservation of the forests, including the protected species.