SEGAL Commences Aviation Security Training

One of Liberia’s premier private security entities in the country, the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), has commenced an eleven–day training of some of its personnel in aviation security operations.

The training is targeting 25 of its over 3,500 personnels who are in the employ of the firm.

Taking place at the Farmington Hotel in Lower Margibi County, the training of private security personnel in the operations of aviation is said to be the first in the history of Liberia. The Lead Facilitator of the training is Samson Essien, an Aviation Instructor from the West African State of Nigeria.

SEGAL Chief Executive Director, Cyrus Momo, who spoke at the opening ceremony, said aviation security operations is one of the areas SEGAL wants to venture into by diversifying the entity.

Mr. Momo: “Aviation security is another new sector SEGAL is diving into because the entity sees the need for potential customers and potential clients with the coming of the new airport terminal.”

He said as a private security to have a take in providing services to that new airport, SEGAL’s personnel need to be trained and equipped in aviation security operations which is the focus of the training.

Mr. Momo told the selected personnel of SEGAL that the training is to upgrade skills in airport related security operations and urged them to take the training very seriously.

“The training is also intended to sharpen you the 25 SEGAL personnel skills because the institution is developing men and women, building their skills for future opportunities. And if you are not working for SEGAL and you travel abroad, you can have a job to do”, the SEGAL Chief Executive Director stated.

Mr. Momo indicated that the training will better put SEGAL in the position to be airport compliant in providing aviation security operations because its officers will have been efficiently equipped in such operations.

The Lead Facilitator of the training, Samson Essien, said he was happy to be in Liberia to provide such training for officers of SEGAL and called on the participants to be serious because the 11 days training will be intensive.

Mr. Essien lauded SEGAL for such efforts which will in enable the institution to be in compliance with Aviation Security Operations like other private security agencies around the world.

Nah Padmore, Head of Aviation Security at the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority, appreciated SEGAL for its move to be compliant with international standards and recommended practice, which is a good thing.

Mr. Padmore: “We see this as a very, very positive forward move in meeting our national agenda’.

Meanwhile, a Supervisor of SEGAL RIA Detail, George H. Dweh, who spoke on behalf of the participants, thanked God for the opportunity to participate in the aviation security training.

Officer Dweh lauded Mr. Momo for creating the avenue to build the capacity of SEGAL personnel and cautioned his fellow officers to take the training seriously.

The Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), is one of the leading private security firms that provide security services to many institutions across the country.