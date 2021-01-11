Sara Beysolow Nyanti Becomes CENTAL Board Member

The Board of Directors of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) has appointed Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, former UNICEF Resident Representative to the Republic of Yemen, as a new member.

It may be recalled in August 2020, a letter of interest addressed to the Board of Directors of CENTAL, Madam Nyanti congratulated the Board for work being done to increase accountability and transparency in governance and collaboration with stakeholders in fighting corruption in the country.

“This is fundamental to good governance and ensuring the fulfilment of the rights of the people of Liberia. As a leader within the United Nations System who has pioneered groundbreaking work in strengthening risk management and fiduciary systems in the worst humanitarian situation in the world in Yemen, I relate very well with the task at hand for the Board Members of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL),” she said in the communication.

Madam Nyanti, who currently serves as UNICEF resident coordinator in the Republic of Nepal, noted that having contributed to the strengthening of systems for accountability and transparency around the world, she would like to seize the opportunity to do the same here in Liberia through CENTAL. “With that, I herein express my interest in joining you to continue the great work that you all have been doing. I know that the global perspectives will add value to what you are doing to take us further down the path of realizing the mission of CENTAL,” the high-ranking UN Official stated.

Madam Nyanti holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and is a Globally accredited Partnership Broker with the Partnership Broker Association, UK. She is the highest-ranking Liberian in the United Nations since 2019 with Grade D2.

Madam Nyanti served in the following capacities over the last 20 years: UNICEF Resident Representative to the Republic of Yemen, February 2019 to July 31, 2020; UNICEF/World Bank Team Leader, Emergency Cash Transfer for 9 million Yemenis, 2017 –2019; UNICEF Resident Representative to the Islamic Republic of The Gambia, 2015 –2017; UNICEF Head of Office in Lagos, Nigeria, 2010 – 2015; UNICEF HIV/AIDS Advisor to the Representative in Namibia, Kenya, 2009 – 2010; UNICEF Chief of HIV/AIDS Section in Nepal, 2007 – 2009; UNDP International Program Manager, Nepal, 2005 – 2006; UNDP Program Analyst/Global Fund Program Manager in Liberia, 2003 – 2005 and Government of Liberia, Director, National AIDS Control Program, 1999 – 2003.

CENTAL was established in 2004 as a membership-based civil society organization that fights corruption and promotes integrity in public and private life through programs that target positive change in attitudes, behaviour, and practices. It is the national chapter of Transparency International, the global civil society organization leading the fight against corruption.