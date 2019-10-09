Sanniquellie-Yekepa Road Becomes ‘No Go Area’

The stretch of road connecting Sanniquellie, Nimba County’s political capital, with the old mining town of Yekepa, has turned into a “death trap” and has been dubbed a “no go area” in recent times due to its deplorable condition.
The bad condition of the road has added to the already existing hardships being faced by ordinary residents in the ArcelorMittal concession area as well as surrounding towns and hamlets.
As a result, some residents are complaining about the skyrocketing of prices of goods and services, including transportation fares from motorists who dare travel on this route.
Daiby Lee, a resident of Yekepa, decried the situation because she feels that the condition of the road should have been improved ever since, given that mining activities in the region were at their peak in the 60s.
“Besides the company’s cars, you can hardly see any private or commercial vehicles plying the route for nearly a week,” Ms. Lee added.
The Sanniquellie-Yekepa road is about 15 kilometers. Every rainy season, it becomes so deplorable, making life unbearable in the once-bustling mining community. Some residents said this year has been the worst due to the torrential rains.
When the Daily Observer recently visited the area, it was observed that several commercial trucks, which had ventured to try their luck on the road, got stranded, particularly between Sanniquellie and Zolowee Town, midway to Yekepa, further up north.
“The company is only concerned about road within the concession zone, but areas outside of the concession remain vulnerable,” said an elderly woman, who was on a motorbike and struggling to reach her destination. Most vehicles use a detour through nearby villages or towns, to avoid the overwhelming mud.
Yekepa’s border is connected to Guinea and is one of the key local ports in Nimba County, from which revenue collection is significant, next to the Ganta and Loguatuo ports of entry.
The continual neglect by the Weah’s Government to rehabilitate critical routes that serves as major revenue sources for the Liberian Government is contributing significantly to the down-ward trend of the Liberian Economic. Nimba County is not just important in-terms of its numerical strength, it has more than five major border crossing points that serves as revenue generating areas and their continual neglect are seriously impacting revenue generation for Government of Liberia.
It will be a smart idea for the Government of Liberia to target the rehabilitation and pavements of roads connecting critical areas such as border points that serves as revenue generation and also to enable Liberia Border Agents to effectively patrol borders in these areas. Considering the economic benefits to the national government, it’s prudent that the Government of Liberia prioritize the rehabilitation and pavements of these critical roads now.