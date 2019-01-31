Samira FC to Participate in LFA 2nd Division League

-after acquiring 2nd Division Visa FC

Samira Football Club’s quest to participate in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) 2nd Division League has yielded a fruitful result after the club acquired Ganta-based Visa Football Club. Visa FC accepted an “attractive offer” from Samira FC. This means Samira FC will participate in the 2019 edition of the LFA 2nd Division League

According to a release from Samira FC, the agreement was concluded in January 2019, with the executives of both clubs agreeing on terms that were witnessed by the Liberia Football Association.

Visa FC was among 3 teams promoted to the 2nd Division at the end of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) 2018 Championship Playoff in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Samira, dubbed the “Scoring Scorpion”, have seen four successive opportunities to qualify to the 2nd Division League overturned due to protests and errors on the part of the Football Association, including the most recent that called for a replay of the match with Bristol FC, after Samira won the original game and moved Samira Football Club to the next stage.

According to the Chief Executive of the Sinkor based club, members of the club’s top management and board agreed at the close of the 2018 season that several changes were required.

Elvis Sirleaf said this included exploring ways to play the second division league, which eventually resulted in the purchasing of another football club already in a position the management desired.

Sirleaf said “We are aware that we have the kind of team that has the quality to play in the 2nd division. But I guess all the odds were against us for a long time. This is something we should have done a long time ago, especially seeing how we were being treated.

“I was always looking forward to a moment that we will be rewarded for playing so well with a qualification. But it is never too late to do a little more work while the sun is still graceful enough to produce us daylight.”

He added, “We have all agreed that the next thing to do is to prepare a better team for the season, especially so that it is going to be more expensive to move our team to the various locations for training and to honor our league games. We also need to secure the investment we have already made by purchasing another club. Therefore, we will be making changes in all departments of the club, from the bottom to the top.”

Mr. Sirleaf also said that selected players of what is now the former Visa Football Club may form part of the “New Samira Football Club” while the technical staff will work out the modalities for the former team (Visa FC) to remain a feeder to the new owners. He disclosed that this may require building a team that will participate in the 3rd division league in Ganta, Nimba County.