Samaritan’s Purse Gives US$45K in Medical Supplies to Military Hospital

Amid a growing number of Coronavirus cases in Liberia, an Internationally-based organization, Samaritan Purse, has provided medical supplies, worth about US$45,000, to the Government of Liberia (GoL) for the 14 Military Hospital.

Samaritan Purse Country Director Madam Joni Byker said the gesture was intended to encourage the Liberian government through its response team in combating the pandemic.

The donation was made on June 23, 2020, at the Samaritan Purse’s office in Monrovia, where Director Byker said the 92 items donated included operational materials such as blood transfusion equipment, gloves, blood bags (450ml) garbage bins, drugs for the use of pharmacy and other materials to keep the response team moving. “The only reason Samaritan Purse is here today is to help in the name of Jesus Christ,” said Byker.

The presentation of the medical supplies was made at the 14 Military Hospital in Schiefflin Town, Margibi County. The ceremony brought together members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Health authorities, national and international partners, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah and Liberia’s chief medical officer Dr. Francis Kateh.

Madam Byker: “We have realized that Liberia went through the Ebola crisis and, looking at the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as cases increase, we want to encourage the Government of Liberia through its response team, to continue to stay ahead of this pandemic.”

She she said this global pandemic is a threat to everyone, and with the limited resources Samaritan Purse has, the organization was helping the response team of Liberia in the name of Jesus Christ so that they can be more effective.

“We were blessed with private donations to give back these materials and supplies to the Government of Liberia; we are hoping that it is going to help us kick COVID-19 out of Liberia,” Madam Byker added.

She noted that the supplies will help the patients as well as make the job easier for nurses and doctors, including all other health workers that are in this fight together.

Samaritan Purse is an international Christian organization in Liberia that has been rendering a number of humanitarian services in various capacities to impact lives and propagate the gospel of Jesus Christ. It is also engaged in training for religious leaders and assisting health authorities to transport samples of COVID-19 from patients to Monrovia through air transport.

Receiving the medical supplies on behalf of the government and people of Liberia, Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah acknowledged Samaritan Purse’s continued support to the Ministry, assuring the organization that the supplies will be used for the intended purpose.

Minister Jallah said having received the Samaritan Purse’s contribution, MoH will begin to make use of the kind gesture. “We want to assure you that after this fight, we will come back to you to provide a comprehensive report on how these supplies were used; this is not limited to only Samaritan Purse, but to all of our partners who have been supportive to the process in these periods,” Dr. Jallah assured.