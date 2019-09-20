Sam Johnson Donates To Deaf National Team

National team captain Sam Johnson has donated several football materials to the Deaf national football team of Liberia ahead of the team’s departure to Freetown, Sierra Leone for a tournament.

The team is expected to travel this weekend to participate in the 2019 West Africa Deaf Football Union tournament. The materials, including a set of jersey and ten pairs of booths were presented to the team at their camping site at the SKD Sports Complex on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, by the Sam Johnson Foundation.

Princess Johnson, a sister of Liberian international Sam Johnson, presented the materials on behalf of captain Johnson. According to the Deaf Football Federation, captain Johnson promised to assist the association during his recent time in Liberia on national team duty. Johnson, through his proxy said he wished the team all the best as they prepare for the regional tournament.

Meanwhile, the LDF president Octavius Vorkpor expressed gratitude to Sam Johnson for his support to the team. Vorkpor described Sam’s donation as timely, since the deaf team was seriously in search of jerseys and boots.

The Deaf national football team has been on camp for couple of weeks and will travel to Sierra Leone on Sunday for the tournament. The 2019 West Africa Deaf Football union tournament, which kicks off September 24, 2019, is expected to feature nine countries, including the host Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Guinea, Ghana, Mali, and Burkina Faso. The teams will battle each other for a place in this year’s Deaf Africa Cup of Nations.