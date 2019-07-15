‘Salary Harmonization At GAC Far From Truth’

The office of the Auditor General of Liberia wishes to clarify that a ‘letter’ dated July 11, 2019 from purported aggrieved employees of the General Auditing Commission (GAC), which is being circulated on social media, and discussed on Joy FM on the aforementioned date on the subject of salary harmonization has not been received by her office.

The Auditor’s Office described such radio discussion and social media post as far from the truth, and a complete misrepresentation of the core values of the GAC, a release from the agency said.

A GAC statement issued in Monrovia Friday, July 12, 2019 emphasized that at no time has the Auditor General Yusador S. Gaye, or anyone from her senior management team formally or informally engaged any staff of the Commission’s “salary harmonization,” or the draft national budget that has been submitted to members of the 54th Legislature.

The Auditor General emphatically states that she is aware that the national budget is a draft, and that she is a well capacitated position to make a formal representation on behalf of her staff when necessary through the proper channel, and not surreptitious means as in the case of the letter being circulated.

Madam Gaye said that she will not condone any action that brings the Commission and any effort of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to public disrepute by such “cowardly means.”