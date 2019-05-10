Sackor’s Hat-trick Takes LPRC Oilers to LFA Cup Semis

LISCR FC striker Christopher Jackson scored his 50th goal in 76 matches in the 2-1 win over Monrovia Club Breweries Sensational LPRC Oilers are through to the semi-finals of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) knockout competition.

The Oil Boys whipped second division side Mighty Barrolle 3-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on May 8, 2019. After a goalless first half, Terry Sackor put Oilers in the lead in the 46th minute and doubled their advantage three minutes later.

Sackor secured yet another match ball when he sealed the win in the 92nd minute following-up on his hat-trick against Keitrace FC on May 1 at the ATS to the delight of head coach Cooper Sannah.

“Terry, Varney and all the players are doing very well. The team is jelling together every day in training and during matches. We take every game seriously. There is no big and small game. “Last season, we narrowly missed out on the championship to Barrack Young Controllers (BYC), but we want to win the double this season. I am enjoying the league and the organization, thanks to the Mustapha Raji-led administration. Football is getting better,” said Sannah.

Oilers have set-up a meeting with LISCR FC, who defeated Monrovia Club Breweries FC 2-1 in Kakata, Margibi County. Defender Dirkir Glay gave the Shipping Boys a five minute lead, but Prince Kennedy restored parity for the Beer Boys seven minutes later. And tormentor-in-chief Christopher Jackson took his tally to seven goals in the FA Cup by converting a 69 minute penalty.

Also known as the Big Man, Jackson has 13 goals in 13 league games and 20 goals in 16 games in all competitions this season. LISCR have congratulated Jackson for scoring half a century of goals in 76 matches.

In the other pairing, BYC FC will meet Keitrace FC following contrasting victories and venues. The Blue Boys ran riot with second division side Samira FC in game two at the ATS. Benjamin Gbemy, fresh from India, gave BYC a 15 minute lead and their defeat was looming when Saye Kpolleh was sent-off in the 50th minute for his second bookable offense. Trokon Myers, who scored a hat-trick against NPA Anchors at the Blue Field on 5 May, then increased the score nine minutes later.

Mohammed Varney and Prince Nagbe wrapped-up the win for head coach Robert Lartey, who admitted Samira FC was difficult to beat. “You know FA Cup games are full of surprises all over the world. We are aware that a lot of teams want to BYC. So we were not really surprised. I am thankful to God that we are into the semis,” said Lartey.

Earlier in Kakata, Keitrace needed an own goal from Nicholas Swen and a 92 minute winner from Mamadi Traore to beat Sanniquellie-based Heaven Eleven FC 2-1. The semis will be played at the ATS on 29 May when Oilers meet LISCR at 1:30 p.m., and Keitrace take on BYC at 3:30 p.m.

The third-place will be held on 12 June at the ATS at 3:30 p.m., while the grand-finale is set for Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on June 30 at 3:30 p.m.